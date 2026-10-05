Abdul-Ghaniyu Alao dropped out of a Diploma in Law programme at LASU to pursue a Bachelor of Laws degree at the University of Ibadan

He scored 304 in the 2026 UTME, one mark above his previous year's score of 303, and went all out preparing for UI's Post-UTME

Despite setting a minimum target of 90/100 in the Post-UTME, Abdul-Ghaniyu scored 80/100 and still secured admission to study Law at UI

Abdul-Ghaniyu Alao, a Nigerian student who left a Diploma in Law programme at Lagos State University, has shared the journey that led him to gain admission to study Bachelor of Laws at the University of Ibadan.

In a LinkedIn post that drew widespread attention in October 2026, Abdul-Ghaniyu explained that what appeared to be a reckless decision was actually a calculated bet on himself.

A boy who got 304 in UTME gets law admission into UI, shares post-UTME score. Photo: LinkedIn/Abdul-Ghaniyu Alao

Source: UGC

Rather than continue at LASU and apply internally for its LL.B programme, he chose to withdraw and direct all his energy towards the University of Ibadan's Post-UTME, a process he described as anything but easy.

From LASU to UI: The Reasoning Behind the Switch

Two concerns drove his decision to skip LASU's LL.B route. As a non-indigene of Lagos State, he feared his aggregate score would fall short of the admission cut-off. He also came across a social media post claiming that someone who had scored above 300 the previous year had abandoned UI Law for LASU, suggesting that UI's Post-UTME was an especially gruelling contest. Though that post was not about him personally, he said it unsettled him enough to sharpen his focus.

He scored 304 in the 2026 UTME, a single mark higher than his 303 from the year before. With his JAMB score secured, he threw himself into preparation. He won sponsorships for two online classes, participated in study groups, sat mock exams, attended free classes, and purchased a new Government textbook. A week before his Post-UTME, he travelled to the UI campus, enrolled in a free marathon class organised by MSSN-UI, and spent two all-night sessions studying at the university library.

Post-UTME Results Fall Short of His Target

His preparation hit an unexpected wall when candidates who sat the first session reported that old Literature texts had been tested, content he had not specifically covered. Abdul-Ghaniyu had set himself a firm goal of scoring at least 90 out of 100, with 100 as the ideal. He recalled steadying himself with the thought that secondary school had given him some grounding in the old texts and that 85 was still achievable.

When the results came out, he had scored 80 out of 100. He acknowledged openly that while the score reflected solid preparation, it fell short of the personal benchmark he had set.

"Did I do well? Yup. Did I meet my goals? Nope. Did I beat the weak allegation that wasn't mine? Undoubtedly!" he wrote.

He signed off the LinkedIn post by introducing himself as "the incoming law student who was a Law dropout."

Congratulations Pour In for Abdul-Ghaniyu

Toluwanimi Joshua said:

"Wow Abdul-Ghaniyu Alao. This was a huge step you took, Congratulations."

Uduak Wisdom said:

"Ahhh, this my broooo! Congratulations bro. How have you been?"

Jeziel LOKO said:

"Congratulations. I admire your courage. Welcome to the first and best."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng