The UK government has outlined a pathway for a group individuals to register as British citizens, with fees varying by age

Adults over 18 would pay a specified amount, covering both the application and a mandatory citizenship ceremony fee

Children under 18 can apply at a reduced rate, and those who cannot afford the fee may be eligible to apply for a waiver

The UK government has published details of a pathway through which stateless individuals, people not recognised as citizens of any country, can register as British citizens, setting out the eligibility criteria and fee structure for applicants.

According to the official guidance on the UK government's website, the process is open to those who hold no recognised nationality, and how an individual applies depends on when and where they were born.

UK discloses category of people eligible to 'register' as British citizens. Photo credit: Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

What It Costs to Apply

Adults aged 18 and over are required to pay a total of £1,670 (approximately ₦3,407,280), broken down into a £1,540 (approximately ₦3,141,600) application fee and a separate £130 (approximately ₦265,200) citizenship ceremony fee.

For applicants under 18, the cost is £1,000 (approximately ₦2,040,000). However, if a minor turns 18 during the course of their application, they will be required to pay the additional £130 (approximately ₦265,200) ceremony fee before the process is concluded.

The government has also cautioned that submitting an incorrect fee will result in the application being rejected outright, with no processing taking place until a fresh application is submitted with the correct amount.

Fee Waiver Available for Children

One important provision in the guidance is the availability of a fee waiver for applicants under 18 who are unable to afford the cost.

Eligible minors can apply for this waiver before submitting their citizenship application.

The guidance also notes that stateless individuals are not limited to this particular route.

They may explore other ways of applying for British citizenship or consider applying for a different type of British nationality, depending on their specific circumstances.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng