Canada's immigration authority has outlined which family relationships qualify for an open work permit when a foreign worker is already in the country

The eligibility list covers three specific family categories, from spouses to grandchildren of dependent children

Applicants should be aware of the fees involved before submitting a request for the open work permit

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published official guidance clarifying which family members of foreign workers in Canada are eligible to apply for an open work permit.

According to the IRCC's official page, the policy targets family members already connected to a foreign worker living and working in Canada, giving them a pathway to work legally in the country under an open permit arrangement.

Canada gives family relationships eligibility for open work permits. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

3 family relationships that qualify

The Canadian government defines a qualifying family member under three specific relationships.

1. The first is a spouse or common-law partner of the foreign worker.

2. The second is a dependent child of the foreign worker.

3. The third extends one level further, covering a dependent child of a dependent child, meaning grandchildren of the foreign worker may also be eligible under certain circumstances.

This definition is notably specific, meaning that other relatives such as parents, siblings, or extended family members of the foreign worker do not fall within the scope of this particular programme.

Canada: Fees for open work permit

Eligible family members who wish to apply should also factor in the cost of the process. IRCC lists two separate fees: a work permit fee of CA$155 (N144,362.97) and an open work permit holder fee of CA$100 (N93,133.33), bringing the combined application cost to CA$255 (N237,490) per applicant.

Processing times vary and applicants are advised to check the current timelines directly on the IRCC website before submitting their documents, as wait periods can shift depending on application volumes and individual circumstances.

For Nigerians and other Africans already in Canada on a foreign worker visa, this policy offers a structured route for spouses, children, and grandchildren to obtain their own right to work without being tied to a specific employer, which is a key benefit of the open work permit category.

Canada announces steps for Open Work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Canada announced a five-step process for spouses and common-law partners of international students to apply for open work permits.

A technical problem with the online application system means applicants must give specific answers to generate the right document checklist. The permit can let eligible spouses work for almost any employer in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng