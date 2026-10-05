Canada Lists 3 Family Members Eligible for Open Work Permits Under Foreign Worker Rules
- Canada's immigration authority has outlined which family relationships qualify for an open work permit when a foreign worker is already in the country
- The eligibility list covers three specific family categories, from spouses to grandchildren of dependent children
- Applicants should be aware of the fees involved before submitting a request for the open work permit
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Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published official guidance clarifying which family members of foreign workers in Canada are eligible to apply for an open work permit.
According to the IRCC's official page, the policy targets family members already connected to a foreign worker living and working in Canada, giving them a pathway to work legally in the country under an open permit arrangement.
3 family relationships that qualify
The Canadian government defines a qualifying family member under three specific relationships.
1. The first is a spouse or common-law partner of the foreign worker.
2. The second is a dependent child of the foreign worker.
3. The third extends one level further, covering a dependent child of a dependent child, meaning grandchildren of the foreign worker may also be eligible under certain circumstances.
This definition is notably specific, meaning that other relatives such as parents, siblings, or extended family members of the foreign worker do not fall within the scope of this particular programme.
Canada: Fees for open work permit
Eligible family members who wish to apply should also factor in the cost of the process. IRCC lists two separate fees: a work permit fee of CA$155 (N144,362.97) and an open work permit holder fee of CA$100 (N93,133.33), bringing the combined application cost to CA$255 (N237,490) per applicant.
Processing times vary and applicants are advised to check the current timelines directly on the IRCC website before submitting their documents, as wait periods can shift depending on application volumes and individual circumstances.
For Nigerians and other Africans already in Canada on a foreign worker visa, this policy offers a structured route for spouses, children, and grandchildren to obtain their own right to work without being tied to a specific employer, which is a key benefit of the open work permit category.
Canada announces steps for Open Work permits
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Canada announced a five-step process for spouses and common-law partners of international students to apply for open work permits.
A technical problem with the online application system means applicants must give specific answers to generate the right document checklist. The permit can let eligible spouses work for almost any employer in Canada.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng