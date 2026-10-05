Qatar announced a strict age requirement for male children seeking to enter the country under a family residence visa

The Gulf nation specified that male children must not exceed a certain age to qualify under the family residence arrangement

The rule, published on an official Qatar website, sets a clear ceiling that could affect families planning to relocate

Qatar has established a clear age restriction for male children who wish to join their families in the country under a family residence visa.

According to information published on Qatar's official website, male children brought into the country on a family residence visa must not be older than 25 years of age.

Qatar sets maximum age for male children seeking family residence visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/DeFodi Images/grebeshkovmaxim

Source: Getty Images

Qatar's age rule for family residence visas

The rule is stated plainly in the guidelines, which read:

"The male children should not be above 25."

The condition means that male dependants who have reached or exceeded 25 years of age will not qualify to be included in a family residence visa application. Families planning to relocate to Qatar or those already resident in the country will need to factor in this age ceiling when determining which children can be covered under their residency arrangements.

The specification applies specifically to male children, with the upper age limit of 25 serving as the defining threshold for eligibility under this visa category.

Qatar: What families need to know

For Nigerian families and other African nationals considering Qatar as a destination, particularly amid the ongoing interest in Gulf countries as relocation options, understanding the precise conditions attached to family residence visas is essential before making any move.

Qatar has positioned itself as a major destination for expatriate workers, and family reunification through residence visas remains one of the primary ways dependants gain legal status in the country.

The age cap on male children is a key condition within that framework, and families are advised to review the requirements on Qatar's official immigration platform before proceeding with any application.

Qatar grants visa-free access to countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar listed 19 countries whose diplomatic and official passport holders can enter the country without a visa.

The visa-free access is subject to specific passport types, stay limits, and conditions under bilateral agreements.

Source: Legit.ng