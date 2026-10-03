The UAE government listed key benefits that come with holding a Golden Visa, including the ability to sponsor close family members

Golden Visa holders can obtain residence permits for spouses, children of any age, and parents under the scheme

The UAE officially stated that the benefit is designed to ensure stability for the entire family of the Golden Visa holder

The United Arab Emirates has officially outlined the family sponsorship privileges available to Golden Visa holders, confirming that the scheme extends residency rights to three categories of relatives.

According to information published on the UAE's official government website, Golden Residency holders are entitled to obtain residence permits for qualifying family members.

UAE publishes 3 relatives eligible for residence permits under Golden Visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Antonio Masiello/Oleksandr Siedov

Source: Getty Images

UAE golden visa

The official statement reads:

"The ability to obtain residence permits for spouses and children, regardless of their age, as well as for parents, ensuring the stability of the entire family."

The following relatives qualify for residency under a Golden Visa holder's sponsorship:

1. Spouses 2. Children 3. Parents

Golden visa significance

One detail worth noting is that the benefit applies to children regardless of age. This sets the UAE Golden Visa apart from standard residency arrangements, which typically cap child sponsorship at a specific age threshold. Under this scheme, adult children remain eligible as long as the primary holder maintains their Golden Residency status.

The inclusion of parents is equally notable. Many residency and immigration programmes around the world limit family sponsorship to immediate household members such as spouses and minor children, making the UAE's provision for parents a distinct advantage for holders who wish to keep extended family close.

The UAE government frames the benefit explicitly around the concept of family stability, positioning the Golden Visa not merely as an individual privilege but as a long-term arrangement for entire households.

UAE lists relatives eligible for visit visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government listed the relatives and friends that resident sponsors can invite on a visit visa.

The required monthly salary ranges from AED 4,000 for first-degree relatives to AED 15,000 for friends, depending on the relationship.

Source: Legit.ng