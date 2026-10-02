Qatar's government published a list of countries whose diplomatic and official passport holders can enter the country without a visa in advance

African countries on the official list are only three, namely Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria, alongside 16 other nations

It is noteworthy that Qatar set specific conditions on the length of stay allowed under the bilateral visa-free agreement

Qatar's government has published a list of 19 countries whose diplomatic and official passport holders are permitted to enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance, with three African nations included.

The information was published on the Qatar Ministry of Interior's official portal, covering arrangements under bilateral agreements between Qatar and each named country.

Qatar names three African countries whose officials can enter the country without a visa in advance. Photo credit: Mandel Ngan, Grebeshkovmaxim

Source: Getty Images

African countries on Qatar's visa-free list

The three African countries whose eligible officials can travel to Qatar without a visa are:

1. Kingdom of Morocco: Diplomatic Passport, Service Passport.

2. Republic of Tunisia: Diplomatic Passport, Special Passport.

3. Algeria: Diplomatic Passport, Special Passport.

Conditions for Qatar's visa-free entry

Qatar's ministry outlined specific conditions that apply to all passport holders covered by this arrangement. Officials travelling on the listed passport types can enter Qatar without a visa and stay in the country for up to 90 days within a single journey, or across multiple journeys within six months, in line with Qatar's entry and exit system under its bilateral agreements.

The ministry also confirmed that eligible travellers will not require an exit permit when leaving Qatar, which is a notable distinction given that Qatar has historically maintained exit permit requirements in certain categories.

The visa-free access applies strictly to the passport types specified for each country.

A Moroccan official travelling on a standard passport, for example, would not benefit from this arrangement and would need to follow the standard visa application process.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had released a list of 19 foreign officials who can travel to the country without a visa in advance.

Countries eligible for Qatar's free 90-day tourist visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had disclosed a list of countries eligible for its free tourist visa for 90 days.

According to information published on the Qatar Ministry of Interior's official portal, eligible travellers can stay in the country for up to 90 days per visit.

The visa itself remains valid for 180 days from the date of issuance, carries no fee, and is issued as a sticker placed directly on the passport.

Source: Legit.ng