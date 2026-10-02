Qatar's Ministry of Interior has published a list of 19 countries whose diplomatic and official passport holders can enter Qatar without a visa

The visa-free access covers passport types ranging from diplomatic and service passports to special and career passports, depending on the country

Qatar set clear conditions on the length of stay and travel rules for eligible passport holders under bilateral agreements

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has released an official list of 19 countries whose government passport holders are allowed to enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance, laying out specific conditions tied to bilateral agreements.

The full list is published on the Ministry of Interior's portal and covers a mix of European, Asian, African, and Latin American nations, with the type of eligible passport varying by country.

Qatar lists 19 categories of foreign officials who can enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance. Photo credit: Michael M. Santiago, Grebeshkovmaxim

Source: Getty Images

Qatar visa-free entry: List of countries and eligible passports

The following foreign government passport holders can travel to Qatar without a prior visa:

1. The Government of the United Kingdom: Diplomatic Passport, Official Passport, Diplomatic Career Passport, Queen's Messenger Passport.

2. Republic of Portugal: Diplomatic Passport, Special Passport.

3. Government of Bulgaria: Diplomatic Passport.

4. Federal Republic of Brazil: Diplomatic Passport.

5. Republic of Italy: Diplomatic Passport, Service Passport.

6. Republic of Cyprus: Diplomatic Passport.

7. Republic of El Salvador: Diplomatic Passport.

8. French Republic: Diplomatic Passport, Service Passport.

9. Turkish Republic: Diplomatic Passport, Special Passport.

10. State of Georgia: Diplomatic Passport.

11. Republic of Azerbaijan: Diplomatic Passport.

12. Kingdom of Morocco: Diplomatic Passport, Service Passport.

13. Republic of Tunisia: Diplomatic Passport, Special Passport.

14. Belarus: Diplomatic Passport.

15. Algeria: Diplomatic Passport, Special Passport.

16. Singapore: Diplomatic Passport.

17. Switzerland: Diplomatic and Service Passport.

18. Germany: Diplomatic, Special and Service Passports.

19. Moldova: Diplomatic Passport.

Conditions for visa-free entry into Qatar

Eligible passport holders can stay in Qatar for up to 90 days within a single journey or across multiple trips within a six-month window, according to the country's entry and exit system for bilateral agreements.

They are also permitted to leave Qatar without needing an Exit Permit, which is a notable exemption under the country's travel regulations.

The exemption applies strictly to the passport types listed against each country, meaning holders of ordinary or standard passports from these nations are not covered by the same arrangement.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had listed 37 countries eligible for a joint tourist visa for 30 days.

Countries eligible for Qatar's free tourist visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had named 47 countries whose citizens qualify for a free tourist visa for 30 days.

According to Qatar's Ministry of Interior visa portal, the visa is stamped directly into the traveller's passport alongside an entry stamp, the date of arrival, and the expiry date of the permitted stay.

Holders can extend their stay for a further 30 days if needed.

Source: Legit.ng