Canada officially outlined the categories of partners who are eligible to join their spouses in the country through its family sponsorship programme

The announcement covers three distinct types of partners, each with specific requirements they must meet before qualifying

Dependent children were also included among those who must meet certain conditions to obtain permanent residence in Canada

Canada has confirmed the three categories of partners that a Canadian citizen or permanent resident can sponsor to join them in the country with a path to permanent residence.

The Canadian government stated that a spouse, common-law partner, or conjugal partner must each meet specific requirements before they can become a permanent resident of Canada. Dependent children are also covered under the same framework.

Canada publishes 3 types of partners who can join their spouse. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

1. Spouse sponsorship in Canada

A spouse, in the context of Canadian immigration, refers to a person who is legally married to the sponsor. This is the most straightforward of the three categories and follows standard marriage recognition criteria under Canadian law.

2. Common-law partner sponsorship in Canada

A common-law partner is someone who has lived with the sponsor in a conjugal relationship for at least 12 consecutive months.

This category acknowledges long-term partnerships that exist outside of formal marriage, provided the couple can demonstrate a genuine shared life together.

3. Conjugal partner sponsorship in Canada

The conjugal partner category applies in more exceptional circumstances. It is intended for partners who would ordinarily qualify as common-law partners but have been unable to live together or marry due to reasons beyond their control, such as immigration barriers or laws in their home country that prevent same-gender marriage.

In all three cases, the government has made clear that eligibility is not automatic. As Canada stated directly:

"Your spouse, common-law partner, conjugal partner and dependent child must meet certain requirements to become permanent residents of Canada."

Prospective applicants are required to go through a formal sponsorship process, and both the sponsor and the person being sponsored must satisfy the relevant criteria set out by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada before permanent residence is granted.

Permanent residence: Canada speaks about eligibility

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had outlined two categories of relatives that citizens and permanent residents may be eligible to sponsor for permanent residence.

The categories cover orphaned siblings, nephews, nieces, and grandchildren under 18, as well as one relative of any age in cases where the sponsor has no other eligible family member to sponsor.

Source: Legit.ng