Australia's Department of Home Affairs listed the categories of foreigners who can apply for a Protection visa in 2026

The department warned that coming from a dangerous country alone does not make someone eligible for the visa

It is noteworthy that applicants who provide false or misleading information risk up to 10 years in jail, heavy fines, or both

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published guidance on its Protection visa, detailing who qualifies, what disqualifies an applicant, and the serious consequences of submitting false information.

This was confirmed on the country's official website.

Australia offers protection visas to eligible foreigners who face persecution or serious harm if they return home. Photo credit: Hilary Wardhaugh

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Australia's Protection visa?

According to the department's official guidance, the Protection visa is available to the following categories of people:

1. People assessed as being a refugee under international criteria.

2. People who face a real risk of suffering significant harm if returned to their home country.

3. Family members of people who meet either of the above criteria

The department was clear that not everyone who has experienced hardship in their country of origin will automatically qualify.

A person who has come from a violent or dangerous country, or who has previously been harmed at home, does not meet the threshold on that basis alone.

Who cannot apply for the Protection visa?

The Department of Home Affairs also set out a key disqualifying condition: if a person can legally enter and live in any country other than their home country where they would be safe, they are not eligible for a Protection visa in Australia.

The guidance reminded applicants that other visa options may be better suited to their circumstances, and encouraged people to explore those alternatives before applying.

The department also warned about the long-term consequences of a refused application. If a Protection visa is declined, it is unlikely that the applicant will be granted any other visa while remaining in Australia. Additionally, a failed application can follow an applicant after they leave Australia, making future visa approvals harder for both the individual and their family members.

Australia Protection visa: Penalties for false or misleading claims

The department was firm about the obligations placed on applicants. Every Protection visa applicant must sign a declaration, and the burden of proving eligibility lies entirely with the individual. This includes providing complete and accurate information, along with supporting evidence, before a decision is made.

Giving false or misleading information during a visa application is treated as a serious criminal offence in Australia. Penalties include significant financial fines, up to 10 years in prison, or both. A visa can also be refused or cancelled on the same grounds.

The department advised applicants to only work with registered migration agents, who are listed on the Department of Home Affairs website, and warned that applicants remain personally responsible for following their visa conditions even when using an agent.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had published one key reason foreigners may be denied a dependent relative visa.

Australia changes skilled visa rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had changed its skilled visa rules.

The updated rules, set out in Ministerial Direction 121 and Ministerial Direction 122, replace the earlier Direction 119 and apply to a broad range of temporary, provisional, and permanent skilled visa subclasses.

Ministerial Direction 121 governs temporary skilled visa applications, specifically the Skills in Demand visa (subclass 482), which replaced the Temporary Skill Shortage visa in December 2024.

Source: Legit.ng