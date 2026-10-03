Many Nigerians are complaining that their mobile data now finishes much faster than before, forcing them to spend more on additional bundles

The NCC says rapid data depletion may be caused by several factors, including increased internet usage, rather than reduced data allocations

The regulator advises subscribers to disable automatic updates, restrict background data and monitor their app-by-app data consumption

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerians are increasingly complaining that their mobile internet data bundles are being exhausted much faster than they used to, raising questions about whether subscribers are getting less value from their telecom subscriptions.

The concerns come as mobile internet has become essential for work, education, banking, communication and entertainment.

Nigerians Raise Alarm as MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9mobile Data Finishes Faster Than Before

Source: UGC

While Nigeria has previously been ranked among African countries with relatively affordable mobile data, many subscribers say the cost means little if their purchased bundles no longer last as long as expected.

Nigerians complain about faster data depletion

Across social media and online platforms, subscribers have reported that their data plans now run out significantly earlier despite maintaining similar internet usage patterns.

Some users say bundles that previously lasted two or three weeks now barely last a week, forcing them to spend more money on additional data before their next renewal date.

Simi Olokoyede, a University of Lagos student, told Legit.ng that her monthly MTN data subscription previously lasted until the end of the month.

"I mainly use my data for browsing and social media. Before, my monthly subscription comfortably lasted until renewal time. Now, I'm often out of data after just two weeks, even though my usage hasn't changed much," she said.

A Lagos-based data analyst, Uzor Maduka, also said he had noticed a change in how quickly his data bundle is consumed.

"My 75GB monthly plan used to be more than enough for work and personal use. Recently, I noticed it runs out much faster than before. It's becoming difficult to explain why I need additional data every month," he said.

The experiences have fuelled concerns among consumers who feel they are spending more on mobile internet without necessarily getting more data value.

NCC explains why data may finish quickly

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has acknowledged receiving complaints from subscribers about rapid data depletion.

However, the regulator has indicated that the problem may not necessarily mean telecom operators have reduced the volume of data allocated to customers.

Several technical and behavioural factors can cause mobile data to be consumed faster, including automatic video playback on websites and social media platforms, background application updates and cloud-storage synchronisation.

The increasing availability of faster 4G and 5G networks can also encourage users to consume more data through high-quality videos, streaming platforms and other data-intensive services.

The growing use of short-form video content and digital services for banking, education, work and entertainment has further increased Nigerians' dependence on mobile internet.

The NCC has also pointed to economic pressures, which may lead consumers to purchase smaller bundles, as well as limited awareness of smartphone data-management settings.

How Nigerians can reduce data consumption

Subscribers can take several steps to control how quickly their mobile data is used.

The NCC recommends disabling automatic app updates and restricting background data for applications that do not need constant internet access.

Users can also activate data-saving modes on their smartphones and browsers, monitor consumption on an app-by-app basis and use trusted ad-blocking tools where appropriate.

Connecting to a secure Wi-Fi network whenever possible can also help reduce reliance on mobile data.

Nigerians Raise Alarm as MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9mobile Data Finishes Faster Than Before

Source: UGC

With millions of Nigerians depending on mobile internet for daily activities, the concerns over data depletion are likely to remain an important consumer issue.

Greater awareness of data-saving features, alongside transparency from telecom operators, could help subscribers better understand where their data is going and how to manage their usage.

Source: Legit.ng