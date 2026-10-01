Germany has outlined the conditions that foreign spouses from outside the EU must meet before they can join their skilled worker partners in the country

The requirements cover residence status, financial and health insurance provisions, and the minimum age of the joining spouse

Germany noted that no German language proof is required for family reunion, but encouraged spouses to develop communication skills for daily life

Germany has published the specific conditions that non-EU spouses must satisfy before they can legally join their skilled worker partners living in the country.

According to information published on the Make it in Germany platform, the requirements apply specifically to spouses who are not citizens of the European Union or a member state of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Germany lists 3 conditions for foreign spouses to join partners in the country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

3 requirements Germany lists for foreign spouses

1. The first requirement concerns the residence status of the skilled worker already based in Germany. The resident partner must hold either a residence permit, a settlement permit, or an EU Blue Card in order for a spousal reunion application to be considered.

2. The second condition relates to finances and healthcare. The skilled worker must demonstrate adequate health insurance coverage and sufficient financial resources to support the family. There is a slight variation for EU citizens holding an EU Blue Card who wish to settle in Germany long-term with their families: they are only required to show proof of health insurance for themselves and their family members, without the broader financial means requirement applying in the same way.

3. The third requirement is straightforward: the spouse seeking to join their partner must be at least 18 years old at the time of application.

No German Language test required for joining spouses

One notable aspect of the policy is that spouses joining a skilled worker who holds a valid residence title are not required to prove proficiency in German before arriving in the country. This marks a more accessible entry pathway compared to some other immigration routes.

However, Germany's guidelines still encourage incoming spouses to work towards being able to communicate independently in German, noting that language ability plays a significant role in helping newcomers settle in and manage everyday life with confidence.

The policy is particularly relevant for Nigerians and other Africans who have secured skilled worker status in Germany and are looking to bring their partners across.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng