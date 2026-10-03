Uber’s goodwill payment reaches eligible Nigerian drivers, but inactivity and outstanding debts can reduce or block payouts

Drivers say rising fuel costs and weaker demand have squeezed earnings, though these pressures are not confirmed reasons for Uber’s exit

As Uber departs, drivers weigh shifting to Bolt and inDrive against concerns about losing income, choice and trusted platform protections

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Uber has begun making one-off payments of ₦40,000 to eligible Nigerian drivers following its withdrawal from Nigeria and Uganda, but activity requirements and deductions mean some drivers are missing out or receiving less.

The payments, described as a “goodwill gesture”, follow the company’s shutdown announcement on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. Uber had informed drivers that it would make a final payment without specifying the amount or when the money would arrive.

Uber announces a parting gift for Nigerian drivers after exiting the country. Credit: Novertis

Source: Getty Images

Drivers interviewed by Techpoint Africa subsequently reported receiving the funds, offering a clearer picture of how the farewell payments were being distributed.

Who qualifies for Uber’s ₦40,000 payment?

One driver, identified in the report as Lateef Oladapo, said he received ₦40,000. According to him, eligibility depended on drivers having been active on the platform for between three and six months.

A screenshot supplied by a driver showed the credit listed in the Uber app as “Promotion – Goodwill Gesture”. It carried a September 4 credit date and a September 7 payout date.

Another driver, identified as Ephraim Balogun, confirmed that colleagues received the payment but said he did not qualify because he had been inactive.

He added that some recipients received less than ₦40,000 because Uber deducted outstanding debts from their payments.

TechPoint Africa said it concealed the drivers’ real identities to allow them to speak freely. The reported eligibility conditions were described by drivers, rather than set out in a detailed company policy accompanying the report, according to a report by TechPoint Africa.

Drivers blame rising costs and weaker demand

Beyond the payouts, drivers described mounting pressures on their livelihoods before Uber’s departure.

Adigun Adesola, who worked across Uber, Bolt and inDrive, said declining ride requests had led him to anticipate the company’s exit.

He linked the slowdown to higher fuel prices following subsidy removal, alongside weakening purchasing power that made ride-hailing services harder for many Nigerians to afford.

For drivers, his account highlighted pressure on both sides of the business: operating costs were rising while customers were cutting back on trips.

Adesola said he would concentrate more on competing platforms to sustain his earnings. He also suggested that the government could lose tax revenue following Uber’s withdrawal.

Those explanations reflect the drivers’ assessments of the market and should not be treated as confirmed reasons for the company’s decision.

Long-serving drivers fear tougher conditions

Balogun expressed a different reaction, describing the departure as painful after almost a decade of working on the platform.

He praised Uber’s security measures and what he considered its fair treatment of drivers and passengers. In his view, weaker demand and multiple taxation contributed to the company’s difficulties.

He also worried that fewer platform options could leave drivers facing stricter policies from the remaining operators.

Uber drivers get a parting gift from the company after exiting. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The contrasting reactions show why the exit carries different meanings for drivers: some see an opportunity to shift their efforts elsewhere, while others regret losing a platform they trusted.

As affected drivers turn to Bolt and inDrive, the immediate challenge is maintaining earnings. The one-off payment provides eligible recipients with cash, but their longer-term prospects depend on securing regular, worthwhile trips.

Local ride-hailing firms battle for bigger market share

Legit.ng earlier reported that the departure of Uber from Nigeria is opening a new chapter in the country’s ride-hailing industry, with indigenous mobility companies seeking to attract drivers and passengers left without their familiar platform.

The development is expected to intensify competition among existing operators while creating opportunities for Nigerian technology companies to expand their customer base and strengthen their presence in the transportation market.

Source: Legit.ng