The UK government's immigration rules set out specific conditions under which a sponsor's elderly parents or grandparents can apply for an Adult Dependent Relative visa

A key dependency condition requires applicants to need long-term personal care due to age, illness or disability before they can qualify for the route

Elderly couples are only allowed to apply together on the Adult Dependent Relative route under one specific circumstance outlined in the rules

The United Kingdom government has clarified the conditions under which elderly couples can jointly apply for an Adult Dependent Relative (ADR) visa, outlining the rules that govern both the dependency requirements and the partner eligibility criteria for the route.

Under the UK's immigration rules, an applicant on the ADR route must require long-term personal care to carry out everyday tasks, with that need arising specifically from age, illness or disability.

UK clarifies when elderly couples can join family in Britain on adult dependent visas. Photo credit: Dan Kitwood

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Where the applicant is a parent or grandparent, the same condition must apply to their partner rather than to the applicant themselves.

UK Adult Dependent Relative visa: When couples can apply together

The immigration rules address a scenario that is especially relevant for elderly couples: whether a sponsor's parent or grandparent who is still in a relationship can bring their partner along when applying.

According to Appendix Adult Dependent Relative, a parent or grandparent applying for the ADR route must not be in a continuing relationship with a partner at the time of applying, unless that partner is submitting their own ADR application simultaneously.

This means that where both members of an elderly couple each meet the long-term care requirement independently, they may apply together at the same time.

However, a parent or grandparent who has a partner and does not bring that partner into a joint application at the same time would not satisfy the rules.

UK: What the dependency condition requires

The rules are clear that the care requirement must be a direct consequence of the applicant's age, illness or disability. The guidance specifies that the need must be for long-term personal care, referring to assistance with everyday tasks that the applicant is no longer able to manage without support.

For applications involving a parent or grandparent, it is the partner's ability to carry out everyday tasks that must be affected, not solely the applicant's own condition.

This means both individuals in a couple may need to demonstrate their eligibility independently when applying together on the ADR route.

The UK government's full guidance on the Adult Dependent Relative route, including all eligibility criteria, is available on the official immigration rules page.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had named two tests exempted for adult dependent relative visa holders.

Conditions for UK adult dependent relative visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had published four conditions to apply for its adult dependent relative visa.

The guidance, published on the UK government's official website, applies to people who are being cared for by a relative already living in the UK.

The visa is designed for adults who depend on a UK-based family member for their care and wellbeing.

Source: Legit.ng