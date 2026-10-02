Prophet Walter Magaya visibly struggled to compose himself before his congregation at PHD Ministries in Harare on Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Magaya revealed he had spoken to businessman Wicknell Chivayo just hours before the service, making his announcement deeply personal

The clip sparked sharp divisions online, with viewers questioning his decision to share news from the pulpit

A visibly distressed Prophet Walter Magaya found himself barely able to hold his composure before his congregation at PHD Ministries' Arena of Liberty in Waterfalls, Harare, on Wednesday evening, September 30, 2026, as he shared reports of a helicopter crash reportedly involving businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

The moment was captured on video at the outdoor stone-walled patio stage of the church, located at No. 1 Sherwood Crescent, where Magaya spoke into a microphone beneath string lights and palm trees. He was open about the uncertainty of the information he was relaying, stressing more than once that he desperately hoped he was mistaken.

Zimbabwe’s prophet Magaya shared his last chat with Wicknell Chivayo minutes before his death. Image: Prophet Walter Magaya/Facebook, sir_wicknell/Instagram Source: UGC

Source: Instagram

"I'm not a carrier of good news right now. Not yet confirmed by the relatives or what," Magaya told those gathered. "I want to be wrong on this one. I want to be wrong. I pray that I am wrong."

Magaya's last conversation with Chivayo

What made the moment particularly charged was Magaya's disclosure that he had been in conversation with the flamboyant businessman just hours before the service began. The prophet told the crowd that Chivayo had even invited him to upcoming events.

"I was talking to him around 4 pm. Now I am ready for the church. Come on Friday, come on Saturday," Magaya recounted, before urging the congregation to pray.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the remains of Wicknell Chivayo and his wife have been recovered hours after their deadly helicopter crash.

Prophet Magaya’s emotional announcement about Chivayo drew sympathy and criticism online. Credit: sirchivayo

Source: Instagram

Watch prophet's emotional announcement about Wicknell Chivayo below:

Reactions as prophet mourns Chivayo

Once the footage spread across social media platforms, reactions came pouring in from all corners, and they were far from unanimous. While some sympathised with the prophet's visible distress, others were critical of his choice to announce such sensitive, unverified information from a church pulpit.

@lillynyoni said:

"Not confirmed by relatives, he says, then proceeds to announce such news? At that time it was gossip! These fake pastors are sooo tiring, please"

@Oga65423319 shared his opinion:

"He is not crying because Wicknell is dead; he is crying because he won't get what he was expecting to get, but no more 😂😂"

prudieway said:

"May we never rejoice at the death of another; our time is also coming. He just happened to go first. 💔💔💔💔💔"

Chivayo's last post on social media sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire Chivayo's last post hours before his helicopter crash death had raised concern online.

Chivayo published the post on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, just hours before the fatal crash. Titled "Appreciating Relationships Built Over Decades… Saved the Best for Last," the lengthy tribute paid tribute to the legal professionals who had supported him over the years.

The message ran to several hundred words and carried a reflective, almost valedictory quality that many followers said they found unsettling in hindsight.

Source: Legit.ng