Canada's IRCC has announced changes to how family income is calculated for the parents and grandparents super visa, effective March 31, 2026

Families can now use income from either of the two preceding tax years, expanding the assessment window beyond the previous single-year rule

A second option allows the visiting parent or grandparent's own income to be added when the host meets a minimum income percentage

Canada's immigration authority has updated the rules governing how families qualify financially for the parents and grandparents super visa, opening two new pathways that could make eligibility easier for many applicants.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced on 20 March 2026 that the changes would take effect on 31 March 2026 and apply to all super visa applications being processed on or after that date.

Canada shares rules governing how families qualify for the Parents Super Visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada: Two new ways to qualify

Under the updated rules, families have two new options to show they meet the income threshold.

1. The first involves an extended assessment window. Previously, only income from the most recent tax year was considered. Under the new approach, the host can use income from either of the two preceding tax years, giving families greater flexibility if one year's earnings were lower than usual.

2. The second option allows the income of the visiting parent or grandparent to be added to the host's own income, provided the host already meets a minimum percentage of the required income threshold. This change acknowledges that parents and grandparents may themselves have financial resources that support their visit, rather than placing the entire burden of proof on the Canadian host.

Who the changes apply to

The updated calculation method applies to all super visa applications that are in processing on or after 31 March 2026. Families already eligible under the previous rules will continue to qualify, so existing applicants won't lose eligibility as a result of the update.

The super visa lets parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents visit Canada for extended periods, making the income requirement a major hurdle for many families hoping to reunite.

Read the full IRCC notice on the changes to super visa income requirements.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand named seven countries whose citizens can benefit from qualification assessment exemption.

New Zealand: Qualification for parent visitor visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced its Parent Boost Visitor Visa and the three financial pathways parents can use to qualify.

The visa lets eligible parents stay with their children in New Zealand for up to five years, but applicants must meet the income or savings threshold that applies to their situation.

Source: Legit.ng