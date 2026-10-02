Apostle Arome Osayi appeared to take a direct swipe at Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje in a resurfaced sermon

The RCN founder questioned the spiritual basis of sensational prophetic titles and alleged staged miracles.

His reference to Odumeje’s “Abidoshaker” identity has renewed attention on the preacher’s strong words.

Apostle Arome Osayi has found himself back in the spotlight after an old sermon in which he appeared to drag Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje resurfaced online.

The founder of Remnant Christian Network (RCN) was speaking about what he considered questionable practices within the Nigerian church when he made a pointed reference to Odumeje, popularly known as “Indaboski” and “Abidoshaker”.

Apostle Arome Osayi appears to take a direct swipe at Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje in a resurfaced sermon. Photos: @pastorarome/@chukwuemekaodumeje/IG.

Source: Instagram

Arome calls out ‘Abidoshaker’

In the resurfaced clip, the cleric questioned the origins of some ministers and their unusual approach to prophetic ministry.

“Meanwhile we have not come to the issues of things like ‘Abidoshaker’. We have not started on those issues yet,” he said.

The preacher then questioned the authenticity of some dramatic miracle claims, alleging that certain ministers recruit people and stage healing demonstrations using props such as crutches.

Arome did not stop there.

The RCN founder appeared to suggest that the era of dramatic church displays was coming to an end.

“Brethren, where did these men come from? Even Jesus does not know,” he said, before adding that “the days of entertainment has gone down drastically.”

The controversial video has brought another wave of backlash against the cleric. It came at a time of intense public scrutiny for Apostle Arome.

He recently faced heavy backlash from social media critics after a sermon where he claimed Nigeria's primary national purpose is spiritual "revival" rather than economic or technological development.

Watch the X video where Apostle Arome called out Odumeje here:

Reactions trail Apostle Arome's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Taofiqkade stated:

"A pastor who claims he met Jesus and had a whole conversation with Him in a dream is trying to call another pastor a false prophet because “Abido Shaker” doesn’t sound real or believable. The irony writes itself."

@sunnymarc20 noted:

"Can his fellow pastors casting and binding VDM see now. Any pastor that stand ontop his pulpit to criticise another pastor should also be criticised. How can you be preaching and every story is about you,you leave bible dey tell us how important you are in the kingdom. Na wa o."

Arome Arome questions the spiritual basis of sensational prophetic titles and alleged staged miracles. Photo: @pstorarome/IG.

Source: Instagram

VDM taunts Apostle Arome as he returns to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that VDM landed in Nigeria on Monday, September 28, after returning from China amid his ongoing feud with Apostle Arome Osayi.

Following his arrival, the activist appeared to embrace the “son of the devil” label used by his critics, turning the phrase into part of his response to the controversy surrounding him.

Source: Legit.ng