New Zealand updated its List of Qualifications Exempt from Assessment ahead of the Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa opening

The updated list took effect on 29 September 2023, covering citizens from 7 specific countries and territories

South Africa is the only African country whose citizens can benefit from the qualification assessment exemption

New Zealand has confirmed seven countries and territories whose citizens may be exempt from having their qualifications formally assessed when applying for residency under the country's Skilled Migrant Category.

The update, published by Immigration New Zealand, took effect on 29 September 2023, just days before the Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa officially reopened on 9 October 2023. The revised List of Qualifications Exempt from Assessment (LQEA) was updated to align with the new visa's eligibility criteria.

New Zealand lists the nations with qualifications that can benefit from qualification assessment exemption. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Which countries made the LQEA list

The seven countries and territories confirmed on the updated list are:

Hong Kong Ireland Malaysia The Philippine South Africa The United Kingdom The United States of America

For citizens of these nations, holding a recognised qualification may remove the requirement for a formal skills assessment, simplifying one of the more time-consuming steps in the residency application process.

South Africa is the only African country to feature on the list, placing its citizens in a significantly more advantageous position than applicants from the rest of the continent, who must still undergo the standard qualification assessment process.

New Zealand: What the review involved

The LQEA review was not simply an addition of new countries. Immigration New Zealand carried out a thorough examination of the existing list, which included removing qualifications that no longer met the criteria under the updated visa framework. The review also introduced a new "qualification type" field to every entry on the list, adding a layer of clarity about which specific credentials qualify for exemption.

The Skilled Migrant Category Resident Visa is one of New Zealand's primary pathways for attracting skilled workers from abroad. By tying the LQEA update directly to the visa's reopening, the government aimed to ensure that the exemption framework reflected the current priorities and standards of the immigration system.

Applicants seeking to confirm whether their specific qualification appears on the updated list are encouraged to consult the official Immigration New Zealand portal directly.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand published one country whose citizens do not need a visa and NZeTA to visit the country.

New Zealand changes age rules for partner visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced its new age and evidence rules for nine partnership-based visa categories, which took effect on September 25, 2026.

For residence visas, couples must show they lived together for 12 months after both partners turned 18 — meaning most applicants will need to be at least 19 before they qualify.

Source: Legit.ng