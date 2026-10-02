New Zealand's Immigration authority has updated its Parent Boost Visitor Visa financial thresholds from 30 April 2026, outlining three ways parents can qualify

Parents applying for the visa can meet requirements through a sponsor's income, their own annual income, or personal savings held in their name

The income and funds thresholds vary depending on how many parents are being sponsored and whether applicants have a partner

New Zealand's Immigration authority has outlined three distinct financial pathways through which parents can qualify for the country's Parent Boost Visitor Visa, a long-stay visa that allows parents to visit their children in New Zealand for an extended period.

The details reflect updated income thresholds that came into effect from 30 April 2026. Applicants do not need to meet all three criteria — qualifying through any one of the following options is sufficient.

New Zealand gives the financial ways parents can qualify for a 5-year visitor visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Parents qualify for Parent Boost Visitor Visa

1. Sponsor's Income

A child living in New Zealand can sponsor their parent's application by demonstrating sufficient annual earnings. With one sponsor, the required income starts at NZD $72,800 (N54,281,136) for one parent and rises to NZD $254,800 (N189,983,976) for six parents. Where two sponsors are involved, the threshold begins at NZD $109,200 (N81,421,704) for one parent and reaches NZD $291,200 (N217,124,544) for six parents. Sponsors must meet the minimum income requirement in the current year as well as in at least two of the past three tax years.

2. Applicant's Own Annual Income

Parents who earn enough in their own right can also qualify independently. A solo applicant needs to demonstrate an annual income of at least NZD $33,663.24, while a parent applying alongside a partner must show combined annual earnings of NZD $51,182.56.

Parents who earn enough in their own right can also qualify independently. A solo applicant needs to demonstrate an annual income of at least NZD $33,663.24 (N25,102,588.27), while a parent applying alongside a partner must show combined annual earnings of NZD $51,182.56 (N38,167,613.59).

3. Personal Funds

Parents who do not meet the income thresholds can still qualify by holding sufficient personal savings. A solo applicant must have at least NZD $170,000 (N126,755,400) in personal funds, while a parent applying with a partner needs NZD $260,000 (N193,861,200). Immigration New Zealand notes that these figures are based on five years' worth of New Zealand Superannuation rates.

What the thresholds are based on

The financial benchmarks across all three pathways are tied to New Zealand superannuation rates, either expressed as an annual income equivalent or calculated across a five-year period for the personal funds option. This approach is intended to ensure that parents visiting on the visa can be financially supported throughout their stay without placing pressure on public resources.

The Parent Boost Visitor Visa is designed for parents of New Zealand residents and citizens and allows stays of up to five years, making it one of the more generous long-stay options available to families looking to reunite across borders.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand announced the salary requirements for sponsoring one to six parents for a residency visa.

New Zealand announces Religious Worker visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that New Zealand announced its religious worker visa, including the work, study and travel rights it offers foreign nationals.

The visa allows holders to stay for up to two years and may offer a pathway to permanent residence, making it a possible long-term option for religious workers.

Source: Legit.ng