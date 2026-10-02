The Spanish government published the full requirements for a second-chance temporary residence permit available to foreigners already living in Spain

The permit targets foreign nationals whose previous residence authorisation was not renewed for reasons unrelated to public order, security, or public health

Applicants must have lived continuously in Spain for at least two years before submitting their application, among other conditions

Spain's government has outlined nine conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for a temporary residence permit under exceptional circumstances, commonly referred to as a second-chance permit.

The permit is designed for foreigners already in Spain who previously held a residence authorisation not granted on exceptional grounds, and whose renewal was refused for reasons other than public order, security, or public health concerns.

Spain has outlined nine conditions that foreigners must meet to qualify for a second-chance residence permit. Photo credit: Ludovic Marin, Eduardo Monro Husillos

Source: Getty Images

Notably, applicants who have received a court ruling denying, dismissing, or acquitting them may still apply.

The legal basis for the permit sits in Organic Law 4/2000 of January 11, on the Rights and Freedoms of Foreigners in Spain and their Social Integration, as well as Royal Decree 1155/2024 of November 19, which approves the implementing regulations under articles 124 to 132.

Second-chance residence permit: 9 conditions Spain requires applicants to meet

According to the official guidance published by Spain's Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, applicants must meet all of the following requirements:

1. Not being a citizen of a European Union state, the European Economic Area, or Switzerland, or a family member of citizens of these countries to whom the EU citizen rules apply.

2. Being in Spain and not holding the status of applicant for international protection at the time of submitting the application or during its processing.

3. Having resided continuously in Spain for at least two years before submitting the application. Time spent in the country as an international protection applicant, until the final administrative or judicial resolution of that application, does not count towards this period.

4. Not posing a threat to public order, safety, or public health.

5. Having no criminal record in Spain or in any country where the applicant has lived in the last five years, for offences that exist under Spanish law.

6. Not being listed as inadmissible in the territory of countries with which Spain has signed an agreement to that effect.

7. Not being, where applicable, within a period of commitment not to return to Spain.

8. Paying the corresponding fee for processing the application.

9. Not already holding a stay or residence authorisation, and not being involved in any procedure aimed at granting, extending, renewing, or modifying a stay or residence authorisation.

Spain: Who is second-chance residence permit designed for?

The second-chance permit is narrowly defined: it targets those who had a regular residence authorisation that was refused renewal, rather than those who have never held legal status in Spain.

The inclusion of applicants with certain court rulings on their record broadens access slightly, though the criminal record condition in requirement five remains a firm bar for those with convictions.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Spain had opened a residency route for foreigners with expired residence permits.

People eligible for Spanish citizenship after one year

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Spain had published six categories of people who can qualify for Spanish citizenship after just one year.

The information appears on the official Spanish public administration portal, last updated on April 13, 2026, and sets out the full conditions under which a reduced residency period of one year applies.

Under Spanish law, most foreign nationals must complete ten years of continuous legal residence before they can apply for citizenship.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng