Nollywood actress Bimbo Afolayan showed up at the AFRIMEK event on October 1, 2026, to support her husband, Okiki Afolayan

Her glittering outfit and body transformation caught the attention of social media users who flooded her comments section

Her husband, Okiki Afolayan, was spotted admiring her look in the video she posted on her Instagram page

Nollywood actress Bimbo Afolayan has set tongues wagging after her appearance at an industry event sparked a wave of commentary online.

The actress stepped out on October 1, 2026, to show solidarity with her husband, actor Okiki Afolayan, at the AFRIMEK event held in honour of Femi Adebayo, who was being celebrated as the group's Mayor.

Nollywood actress Bimbo Afolayan's glamorous look at AFRIMEK event sparks reactions. Photo: bimboafolayan

Source: Instagram

Actress Bimbo Afolayan later posted a video of the outing on her Instagram page, and the reactions came pouring in almost immediately.

It was not just her glittering ensemble that caught people's attention on social media, but her noticeably fuller figure, particularly her backside, became the talking point across her Instagram comment section.

The clip also featured her husband, Okiki Afolayan, clearly impressed by the actress's look, which only added more fuel to the online buzz.

Captioning the post with warm humour, Bimbo Afolayan wrote:

"When hubby says come looking fly &he sees you 🙈 Out to celebrate to support my husband as the chairman of mayors day AFRIMEK"

Watch Nollywood actress Bimbo Afolayan's appearance in her latest Instagram video that left fans talking on social media below:

Fans react to actress Bimbo Afolayan's new look at event

Bimbo Afolayan's comments section quickly filled up with a mix of admiration, jokes, and teasing remarks.

One user raised the question that seemed to be on everyone's mind, while others simply could not stop watching.

@vawulenceatudent wrote:

"Who is the doctor? She's so fine."

@heebeeronkeh added:

"The amount of Ha Ha Ha wey I don do, even meself no fit count am. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@looksbybussy\_signatures admitted:

"Can someone please beg me to scroll, I've watched this video for an unhealthy amount of minutes 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@bakarezhainab simply wrote:

"Agbeke Easy Tori Olorun Okomi 🩵🩵"

@pweetietimah gushed:

"E choke ooooooo🔥🔥🔥🔥BillyBims toh fine❤️❤️❤️"

@mercygold offered a word of caution alongside the praise, writing:

"Ahh sis is getting too much o don't people saying 🔥 🔥 push you, beautiful you ❤️"

Bimbo Afolayan sparks reactions as she steps out in a glamorous look at AFRIMEK event. Photo: bimboafolayan

Source: Instagram

Wumi Toriola claps back at critics over her revealing outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wumi Toriola responded to the backlash over her bedazzled white dress at Habeeb Alagbe’s 40th birthday party in Ikeja, Lagos, where the outfit sparked debate online.

The actress had confronted media personnel at the event, accusing them of deliberately zooming their cameras onto her chest, before later addressing critics on X and sharing clearer photos of her look on Instagram.

Toriola also joked about the controversy by asking Damilola Oni, who wore a similarly low-cut white outfit that evening, to be tagged for a “b00bs packing tutorial.”

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng