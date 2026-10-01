Germany's official immigration portal confirmed that nationals from 14 countries can enter the country without a visa for family reunification purposes

Citizens from countries including Australia, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Brazil are among those granted visa-free entry for spousal reunification

Nationals from countries not on the list must apply for a family reunification visa through the German embassy or the Federal Foreign Office's Consular Services Portal

Germany has confirmed that citizens from 14 countries can travel to the country without a visa when joining a spouse or civil partner, with the option to apply for a residence permit after arriving.

Notably, no African country appears on the visa-free list for family reunification, meaning citizens from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and the rest of the continent must follow the standard visa application route through a German embassy before travelling.

Germany lists 14 nationalities that can enter visa-free for family reunification. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Countries with visa-free access for Germany family reunification

According to the German government's official immigration resource, Make it in Germany, nationals of the following countries are permitted to enter Germany for the purpose of family reunification and subsequently apply for the required residence permit at the local foreigners authority:

Andorra Australia Brazil El Salvador Honduras Israel Japan Canada Monaco New Zealand San Marino Republic of Korea United Kingdom United States of America

How Germany visa-free entry process works

Once in Germany, eligible nationals must approach the competent foreigners authority to regularise their stay. The permit application is handled locally rather than through an embassy abroad, which simplifies the process considerably for those from qualifying countries.

For everyone else, the path to family reunification requires obtaining a visa before travelling. Spouses from non-exempt countries must apply either through the Federal Foreign Office's Consular Services Portal or by visiting their nearest German embassy in person.

Documents required for visa-free application

The core documents required for a family reunification visa application include a valid passport alongside a marriage certificate, civil partnership certificate, or registered partnership certificate.

Additional documents may be requested depending on the specific circumstances, and applicants are encouraged to check with their local German embassy for a full list of requirements before submitting anything.

Processing times can vary, and Germany's immigration guidelines recommend that applicants begin gathering their documents well in advance to avoid delays. The Federal Foreign Office maintains a full directory of German missions abroad through its Advisory and Contact Services channel to help applicants find the correct embassy for their location.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng