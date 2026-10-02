UK immigration authorities have broken down the rights attached to one family reunion route into Britain

The official update explains how long a person can remain under the route and what may happen afterwards

One particular restriction has been flagged for all foreign children who arrive through this pathway

The UK government published official guidance clarifying what a foreign child who joins a close relative in Britain is allowed to do, and, crucially, what is off the table.

According to the guidance published on the UK government's official website, a child may be eligible to apply to join or remain with a close relative in Britain if they meet the eligibility rules.

UK explains major restriction for foreigners reunited with family in Britain. Photo credit: @Sky News.

Source: UGC

The relative in question must hold protection status, meaning they have been granted permission to stay in the UK as a refugee or as a person with humanitarian protection.

Notably, the relative must not be the child's parent, and must not yet be settled in the UK or hold British citizenship.

What the Child Can and Cannot Do

Once granted permission to stay, the child is allowed to study, travel abroad and return to the UK, and eventually apply for indefinite leave to remain when their close relative does the same or becomes settled.

The length of their permitted stay is tied directly to how long their relative's own permission to stay lasts.

However, there is one significant restriction: the child is generally not allowed to claim most benefits, which the government refers to as public funds.

This limitation is a standard condition attached to this type of immigration permission and applies regardless of the child's circumstances.

Costs and Timelines Involved

Applicants are typically required to pay an application fee, the amount of which varies depending on whether the child is applying from inside or outside the UK.

A healthcare surcharge also applies in certain cases. Those who can demonstrate they are unable to afford the fees may be exempt.

For applications submitted from outside the UK, a decision is typically returned within 12 weeks. Applicants must provide proof of both their identity and their relationship to the relative in the UK as part of the process.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng