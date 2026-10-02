UK Visas and Immigration reminded student visa applicants how to track the status of their applications online

The official reminder came via the UK Visas and Immigration X account on October 2, 2026

Applicants were told they do not need to contact the agency if their application is within expected processing times

UK Visas and Immigration has advised people waiting on a student visa decision to use the government's official online tool to find out when they can expect an outcome on their application.

The reminder was posted on the agency's official X account on October 2, 2026, and directed applicants to the government's visa processing time checker, where they can look up estimated waiting periods based on their application type.

UKVI reminds student visa applicants to use its online processing time checker before contacting the agency about application decisions. Photo credit: Lanpix/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

What the reminder said

In the post, UK Visas and Immigration wrote: "Waiting for a decision on your Student visa? Use our tool to check when you can expect a decision on your application here."

The agency also told applicants not to reach out if their case falls within the published processing windows. "Reminder: you do not need to contact us if your application is within expected processing times," the post read.

Why this matters for Nigerian applicants

For Nigerian students hoping to study in the United Kingdom, the message is a practical one. Many applicants contact the Home Office or UK Visas and Immigration directly when they do not hear back quickly, which can create delays for everyone.

The online tool allows applicants to enter details about their visa category and see a current estimate of how long decisions are taking. This gives a clearer picture of where a case stands without needing to call or email the agency.

Students who have already submitted their applications are encouraged to check the tool before reaching out to UK Visas and Immigration, particularly if their application has not yet passed the timeframe shown on the checker.

UK publishes 15 visa routes that require English language test

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK government has published official guidance detailing which visa and immigration routes require applicants to demonstrate English language ability, listing 15 distinct routes in total.

The Home Office issued the guidance, which sets out two categories of English language requirements depending on the immigration route an applicant is pursuing.

Source: Legit.ng