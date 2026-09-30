A resurfaced video of Apostle Arome Osayi asking willing church members to donate N1 million each within five minutes went viral on TikTok on September 29, 2026

The Remnant Christian Network founder told congregants the amount was a specific divine instruction, rejecting smaller sums like N500,000 or N10,000

The clip reignited public anger amid an ongoing controversy between Osayi and social media activist VeryDarkMan over Nigeria's national priorities

A resurfaced video of Apostle Arome Osayi, founder of the Remnant Christian Network (RCN), asking willing church members to donate ₦1 million each within a five-minute window has stirred fresh outrage on Nigerian social media, with many questioning the ethics of timed financial demands made in God's name.

The clip, which circulated on TikTok on September 29, 2026, showed the popular cleric telling his congregation that God gave him a specific instruction to request ₦1 million from those willing enough to comply.

Apostle Arome Osayi’s resurfaced video shows cleric asking willing church members for N1m within five minutes. Photo: apostlearome

Source: Instagram

Apostle Arome Osayi was clear that smaller amounts would not be accepted.

"If you are willing, the amount God told me is 1 million. If you are willing to give 1 million — willing and foolish like me to give 1 million — you have 5 minutes; these are the account details. I'm not saying 500,000, I'm not saying 10,000, don't bother. Don't bother. The amount was specific," Osayi said in the footage.

He directed members to the account details displayed on screen and justified his request by stating he had already given his own portion first.

"I'm not saying come to the front, please. No, you will not be seen; the people that fulfil this... If you are willing like me, because I have given my own before I'm asking you to give, and there's evidence to show that I've given. All right, so that's where I derive my authority from," he added.

Arome Osayi and VeryDarkMan controversy

The resurfacing of the video came against the backdrop of an ongoing public dispute between Arome Osayi and social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM).

The feud started after Apostle Arome Osayi preached that Nigeria's primary calling is spiritual revival.

VDM pushed back strongly, arguing that religious thinking was stalling the country's progress and that Nigerians should focus on technology, economic productivity, and infrastructure instead.

Watch Apostle Arome Osayi ask his members for N1m in the TikTok video below:

Nigerians react to Arome Osayi's viral clip

The footage drew sharp criticism from social media users across platforms.

Here are some of the reactions:

OSEI 🇬🇭 said:

"Wetin God wan use naira do?"

Pastor VIERAH wrote:

"There's always a right we to ask the congregation to support the work of God, not in this manner hmmmmmm this is Total scam"

Dennis Demenace77 Esq commented:

"Without evidence from God and the Nigerian people pay that money to I'm. Who cursed Nigeria?"

Edward Paragon wrote:

"A God who owns the universe is now billing people before he Blesses them………. Is there a Bank in Heaven"

DAS plainer asked:

"Why does God need money? 🤔"

Beauty goddess said:

"Wetin God wan do with 1M Biko? If u want to raise funds to support the work just ask not mentioning God"

DEPTH added:

"But why's this particular guy like dis?"

Resurfaced video shows Apostle Arome Osayi making N1m request to willing church members during church service, sparks reactions. Photo: apostlearome

Source: Instagram

VDM questions Arome Osayi’s identity on flyer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan criticised Arome Osayi after noticing that the cleric was listed as representing the United States on a flyer for an upcoming Cameroon for Jesus Crusade Conference.

VDM questioned why Osayi was associated with the US rather than Nigeria and argued that residency or citizenship abroad does not change a person’s Nigerian identity.

He also reminded the cleric of his Edo roots while urging him to embrace his Nigerian heritage.

Source: Legit.ng