The UK government has outlined specific age requirements that both applicants and their sponsors must meet to qualify for the Adult Dependent Relative visa

Applicants must satisfy several conditions before they can be permitted to remain in the UK as an Adult Dependent Relative

One of the key conditions centres on the ages of both the applicant and the person sponsoring their stay in the country

The United Kingdom has set out the age conditions that both applicants and their sponsors must satisfy before a relative can be permitted to remain in the country as an Adult Dependent Relative.

Among the various requirements attached to this visa category, one of the most fundamental is that both parties involved must be at least 18 years old at the time the application is submitted.

Dependent relative visa: UK lists minimum age for foreigners applying. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Ian Forsyth/Geography Photos

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Age requirements for Adult Dependent Relative applications

The UK's Adult Dependent Relative route comes with a number of conditions that must all be fulfilled before an application can succeed. On the question of age, the rules are clear: neither the applicant nor their sponsor in the UK can be under 18 when the application is made.

This means that younger individuals, regardless of their family relationship to a UK resident, would not qualify under this particular route until they and their sponsor both reach the required age threshold.

Other conditions that apply

Age is only one piece of a broader set of requirements attached to this category. Applicants must meet several other criteria in addition to the age condition before they can be approved to stay in the UK as an Adult Dependent Relative.

Those who are considering applying through this route are advised to review all the eligibility requirements carefully, as failing to meet even one condition can result in an unsuccessful application.

Adult dependent visa: UK lists eligible relatives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had listed four family relationships that qualify for sponsorship under the Adult Dependent Relative visa route.

The qualifying relatives are parents, grandparents, sons or daughters, and brothers or sisters of eligible sponsors.

Source: Legit.ng