The UK government has outlined strict rules for international students whose education providers lose their sponsor licence

Affected students have a specified number of days to secure a new licensed sponsor or face having their visa curtailed

Students involved in the reasons for a sponsor's licence withdrawal face immediate visa cancellation with no grace period

The UK government has set a firm window for international students left stranded after their education provider loses its sponsor licence, in guidance published on the official UK government website.

According to the guidance, any student whose institution has its sponsorship revoked will have their visa automatically limited to 60 days from that point, or whatever time remains on their current visa if it falls below that threshold.

UK announces stay limit for foreign students after their sponsors lose license. Photo credit: The Independent.

Source: UGC

Within that period, the student must find a new course at a different, licensed education provider who is willing to take on their sponsorship.

Failure to secure a new sponsor within the deadline means the student will be required to leave the United Kingdom.

What Happens When a Sponsor Is Withdrawn

The rules draw an important distinction based on a student's level of involvement. Where a student had no part in the circumstances that led to the licence being withdrawn, they are afforded the 60-day grace period to make alternative arrangements.

However, any student found to have played a role in the reasons behind the revocation will have their visa withdrawn immediately, without any grace period.

The guidance also addresses situations where a sponsoring institution is taken over by another organisation.

In that case, the student's visa remains valid provided the incoming organisation already holds a sponsor licence, or applies for one within 28 days of the takeover. If neither condition is met, the same 60-day rule applies.

International Students and UK Visa Rules

The guidance is relevant to the thousands of international students, including many Nigerians, who study in the United Kingdom each year on student visas tied directly to their sponsoring institution.

A loss of sponsor licence, whether due to compliance failures or other regulatory issues, can leave students in a vulnerable position through no fault of their own.

The full details are available through the UK government's official Study in the UK guidance pages, which also include separate advice for employees affected by similar circumstances involving their work visa sponsors.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng