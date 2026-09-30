Australia has set out the eligibility conditions for its dependent relative visa, including a specific ground for refusal

The Australian government cited the best interests of the child as a key consideration in the assessment process

Applicants under 18 years of age face a particular condition that could prevent the visa from being approved

Australia has made clear that there is at least one specific circumstance under which a dependent relative visa application will be refused outright.

According to the eligibility rules published on the Australian government's official immigration website, the welfare of child applicants is a central factor in the assessment of dependent relative visa applications.

Australia announces 1 key reason foreigners may be denied dependent relative visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN/belterz

Source: Getty Images

Australia's dependent relative visa

The government states that it will not grant this visa if doing so would not serve the best interests of an applicant who is under 18 years of age.

The exact wording from the website reads:

"We will not grant this visa if it is not in the best interest of an applicant under 18."

Best interests of the child

This condition places the protection of minors at the heart of the visa decision-making process. Where immigration officers determine that granting the visa would be harmful or otherwise contrary to a child applicant's wellbeing, the application will be denied regardless of how it measures up against other eligibility criteria.

The "best interests of the child" principle is a widely recognised standard in international child welfare frameworks, and Australia's inclusion of it within its visa rules signals that child protection considerations carry significant weight in dependent relative visa cases.

Prospective applicants with dependants under 18 should be aware that their child's circumstances will be independently assessed as part of the overall application, and that the outcome of that assessment can determine whether the visa is approved or refused.

Australia makes special announcement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had announced changes affecting international students, skilled workers, tourists and Working Holiday Makers.

The changes include tighter rules for students switching to lower-level courses, expanded priority sectors for skilled visa processing, new limits for Working Holiday visas and a proposed "No Further Stay" condition for visitor visa holders.

Source: Legit.ng