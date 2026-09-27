The European Commission published official guidelines on how non-EU nationals can apply for a Schengen visa, covering timing, costs and documentation

Applications must be submitted no earlier than the specified period before an intended trip to the Schengen area

The standard visa fee for adults stands at €90, with processing taking up to 15 days under normal circumstances

The European Commission has published a detailed guide on how to apply for a Schengen visa, outlining the official application window, required documents, fees, and processing timelines for non-EU nationals planning to travel to Europe.

According to the European Commission's Migration and Home Affairs guidance, a Schengen visa permits non-EU citizens to stay in the Schengen area for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

EU speaks on application window for Schengen visa. Photo credit: NurPhoto, Kinga Krzeminska, Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The visa comes in three forms: a single-entry visa, a multiple-entry visa, and an airport transit visa for those connecting through Schengen airports without entering the country.

When and Where to Apply for a Schengen Visa

The Commission states that applicants must submit their application at least 15 days before their intended travel date, but no earlier than 6 months in advance.

Applications must be lodged at the consulate of the country the traveller intends to visit.

For trips covering multiple Schengen countries, applicants should apply at the consulate of the country where they will spend the most time.

If the duration of stay across countries is equal, the consulate of the first country to be visited handles the application.

Documents, Fees and Processing Times

A valid passport with an expiry date at least 3 months beyond the planned departure from the Schengen area is required.

Applicants must also provide a completed visa application form, a passport photograph meeting ICAO standards, medical travel insurance covering emergency care, hospitalisation and repatriation, and supporting documents showing proof of accommodation, financial means and intention to return home.

The standard application fee is €90 for adults and €45 for children between the ages of 6 and 12. Citizens applying from Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus pay a reduced fee of €35, while applicants from Cabo Verde are charged €67.50. Additional charges may apply when using a visa service centre.

Normal processing takes 15 days, though this can be extended to up to 45 days if the consulate requires further examination or additional documents. Family members of EU or EEA citizens who qualify under the Free Movement Directive may be eligible for a free and accelerated process.

Where an application is refused, the applicant will receive a written explanation of the reason for rejection and information on how to lodge an appeal.

Switzerland publishes Schengen visa fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the government published the Schengen visa application fee for Nigerians who wish to travel to Switzerland.

The website showing the Schengen visa application fee broke down the fees by different age groups for ease of understanding.

Source: Legit.ng