The United States has published the full list of countries whose citizens qualify for the Global Entry trusted traveller programme

Citizens from 22 countries, including India, the UK, Germany, and the UAE, are eligible to apply alongside US citizens and permanent residents

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, though minors can enrol with a parent or legal guardian's consent

The United States has published the eligibility requirements for its Global Entry Programme, confirming which foreign nationals can apply for the trusted traveller scheme administered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

According to the CBP's official eligibility page, the programme is open to US citizens and lawful permanent residents, as well as citizens from 22 other countries. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, though minors may also enrol provided a parent or legal guardian gives their consent.

US lists countries qualified for the Global Entry programme. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US: Countries eligible for global entry

The full list of eligible foreign nations includes:

Argentina Australia Bahrain Brazil Colombia Costa Rica Croatia Dominican Republic El Salvador Germany India Japan Jordan Mexico Netherlands Panama Singapore South Korea Switzerland Taiwan United Arab Emirates United Kingdom

The programme allows pre-approved, low-risk travellers to move through US customs and border control more quickly upon arrival, making it especially useful for frequent international travellers.

US: No African country listed

Notably absent from the eligibility list is any African nation. Countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa are not included, meaning their citizens remain ineligible for Global Entry membership regardless of their travel history or circumstances.

The announcement has significance for millions of travellers who regularly visit the United States and who could benefit from the expedited entry process the programme offers.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US released the names of two countries under the Social Security payments restrictions.

Residence permit: Foreigners allowed to enter Georgia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Georgia published a list of 50 countries whose citizens can enter with a valid visa or residence permit from those nations instead of applying for a separate Georgian visa.

The list includes the US, UK, Canada, Australia and several Gulf states, but no African countries. Georgia has a separate visa-free arrangement for citizens of Botswana, Mauritius, South Africa and Seychelles, who can stay for up to a year.

Source: Legit.ng