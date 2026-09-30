US Releases List of 22 Countries Whose Citizens Are Eligible for Global Entry Programme
- The United States has published the full list of countries whose citizens qualify for the Global Entry trusted traveller programme
- Citizens from 22 countries, including India, the UK, Germany, and the UAE, are eligible to apply alongside US citizens and permanent residents
- Applicants must be at least 18 years old, though minors can enrol with a parent or legal guardian's consent
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The United States has published the eligibility requirements for its Global Entry Programme, confirming which foreign nationals can apply for the trusted traveller scheme administered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
According to the CBP's official eligibility page, the programme is open to US citizens and lawful permanent residents, as well as citizens from 22 other countries. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, though minors may also enrol provided a parent or legal guardian gives their consent.
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The full list of eligible foreign nations includes:
- Argentina
- Australia
- Bahrain
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Dominican Republic
- El Salvador
- Germany
- India
- Japan
- Jordan
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- Panama
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
The programme allows pre-approved, low-risk travellers to move through US customs and border control more quickly upon arrival, making it especially useful for frequent international travellers.
US: No African country listed
Notably absent from the eligibility list is any African nation. Countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa are not included, meaning their citizens remain ineligible for Global Entry membership regardless of their travel history or circumstances.
The announcement has significance for millions of travellers who regularly visit the United States and who could benefit from the expedited entry process the programme offers.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US released the names of two countries under the Social Security payments restrictions.
Residence permit: Foreigners allowed to enter Georgia
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Georgia published a list of 50 countries whose citizens can enter with a valid visa or residence permit from those nations instead of applying for a separate Georgian visa.
The list includes the US, UK, Canada, Australia and several Gulf states, but no African countries. Georgia has a separate visa-free arrangement for citizens of Botswana, Mauritius, South Africa and Seychelles, who can stay for up to a year.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng