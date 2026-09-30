The Council of the EU confirmed it has suspended visa agreements with three countries, citing failure to meet the required conditions

Russia and Belarus both had their visa facilitation agreements suspended, while Vanuatu lost its visa waiver arrangement with the bloc

It is noteworthy that the EU's general visa code rules now apply to travellers from all three countries following the suspensions

The European Union has suspended visa agreements with three countries after determining that each failed to meet the conditions set under their respective arrangements, according to the official website of the Council of the EU and the European Council.

Under EU rules, the bloc can suspend either a visa waiver or a visa facilitation agreement with a non-EU country whenever that country no longer satisfies the terms of the deal.

EU puts visa agreements with three countries on hold. Photo credit: Omar Havana

Source: Getty Images

Once suspended, travellers from the affected country fall under the standard provisions of the EU visa code.

EU: The 3 countries affected

The Council confirmed that three agreements are currently suspended:

1. Russia — full suspension of its visa facilitation agreement.

2. Belarus — partial suspension of its visa facilitation agreement.

3. Vanuatu — full suspension of its visa waiver agreement.

Russia and Belarus both had facilitation agreements with the EU, meaning their citizens previously benefited from simplified and often cheaper visa processing.

Those advantages are now fully or partially removed. Vanuatu, a Pacific island nation, had a deeper arrangement that allowed its citizens to enter the EU without a visa at all — a privilege that has since been withdrawn entirely.

EU: How suspensions are triggered

A suspension can be set in motion either by an individual EU member state or directly by the European Commission. The process reflects the EU's position that visa privileges are conditional, not permanent, and can be revoked when a partner country's behaviour or policies fall short of the agreed standards.

The general rules of the EU visa code, which apply to most non-EU nationals seeking entry into the Schengen area, now govern travel from all three suspended countries.

Citizens of Russia, Belarus, and Vanuatu who wish to visit EU member states must therefore go through the standard visa application process without any of the procedural or financial concessions that the earlier agreements provided.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the EU had clarified the official timeframe to apply for a Schengen visa.

EU announces major rules changes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the European Union had announced major rules changes.

The initiative follows a visa strategy the Commission unveiled in January 2026 and is intended to translate several of those policy announcements into law.

A final legislative proposal is not expected before early 2027, and the Commission has cautioned that both the policy options under consideration and the timeline could still shift before then.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng