UK Visas and Immigration shared a reminder on X on September 29, 2026, urging travellers to verify their entry requirements ahead of any UK trip

The official account directed travellers to use the Check UK Visa tool on GOV.UK to confirm whether a visa or ETA applies to them

Nationals of some countries may need an Electronic Travel Authorisation rather than a full visa, depending on their passport

UK Visas and Immigration has reminded travellers to confirm whether they need a visa or an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before heading to the United Kingdom.

The reminder came in a post published on the official UK Visas and Immigration X account on September 29, 2026, under the department's regular "Top Tip Tuesday" series.

UK travellers are urged to check visa and ETA requirements using the GOV.UK Check UK Visa tool before booking or travelling. Photo credit: AnnaLines

Source: Getty Images

The post directed travellers to use the Check UK Visa tool available on GOV.UK to find out what entry requirements apply to their nationality before booking or travelling.

Who needs to check

According to the message, travellers planning to visit, study, or work in the UK may require a visa depending on where they are from. In some cases, a full visa is not necessary, but nationals of certain countries must obtain an ETA before arriving.

An ETA is a digital permission linked to a traveller's passport. It is separate from a visa and is typically required for nationalities that do not need a visa to enter the UK but must still gain prior electronic clearance before travel.

The department did not specify which nationalities are affected by each requirement in the post, but directed all travellers to check their individual status using the official online tool before making any travel arrangements.

How to use the tool

The Check UK Visa tool on GOV.UK allows travellers to enter details about their nationality and the purpose of their visit to find out exactly what they need before departure. The tool covers entry for visits, study, and work, and is designed to give a clear answer on whether a visa, an ETA, or neither is required.

UK Visas and Immigration advised travellers to complete this check before making any firm plans, as entering the country without the correct authorisation can result in being refused entry at the border.

See the X post below:

34 countries that can apply for ETA in UK

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Kingdom government has released an official list of 34 countries whose nationals became eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) on or after 2 April 2025.

Source: Legit.ng