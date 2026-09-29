The UK government announced over 30 prestigious prizes that make applicants eligible for a Global Talent visa

Winners of select Tony Awards, Olivier Awards, and other top prizes are among those covered under the scheme

The prizes were identified by Global Talent endorsing bodies as proof of exceptional talent in the arts and music

The United Kingdom has released a list of more than 30 prestigious prizes whose winners can apply for a Global Talent visa without going through the standard endorsement process.

According to information published on the UK government's official website, applicants who hold any of the qualifying prizes are considered to have already demonstrated exceptional talent, as determined by the relevant Global Talent endorsing bodies.

Names of prestigious prizes that qualify for UK Global Talent visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

UK Global Talent visa

The statement reads:

"Applicants who hold one of the following prestigious prizes are eligible to apply for a Global Talent visa without the need to obtain an endorsement. These prizes have been identified by the relevant Global Talent endorsing bodies as demonstrating exceptional talent."

Tony Award and Olivier Award categories that qualify

Several Tony Award categories appear on the qualifying list, covering performance and direction across theatre disciplines. These include:

- Tony Award – Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

- Tony Award – Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

- Tony Award – Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

- Tony Award – Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

- Tony Award – Best Direction of a Play

- Tony Award – Best Direction of a Musical

- Tony Award – Best Choreography

- Tony Award – Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

The Olivier Awards are equally well represented, with the following categories qualifying:

- Olivier Award – Best Actor

- Olivier Award – Best Actress

- Olivier Award – Best Director

- Olivier Award – Best Theatre Choreographer

- Olivier Award – Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

- Olivier Award – Outstanding Achievement in Dance

- Olivier Award – Outstanding Achievement in Music

- Olivier Award – Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Music and literature prizes that also qualify

Beyond theatre, the list extends to major international music and literature competitions. Classical music prizes that qualify include:

- Queen Elisabeth Competition Piano – First Prize

- Queen Elisabeth Competition – Violin – First Prize

- Queen Elisabeth Competition – Voice – First Prize

- Queen Elisabeth Competition – Cello – First Prize

- Van Cliburn International Piano Competition – Gold Medallist

- International Chopin Piano Competition – First Prize

- Tchaikovsky Prize – Grand Prix

- Wihuri Sibelius Prize - ICMA – Lifetime Achievement Award

Other qualifying prizes on the list include:

- WOMEX – Artist Award

- MOBO – Best International Act

- International Booker Prize

The inclusion of the MOBO Best International Act award is particularly notable for African artists, as it is one of the few mainstream UK music awards with a dedicated international category that regularly recognises talent from across the continent.

UK names conditions for child student visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had outlined four conditions children aged 4 to 17 must meet to qualify for a Child Student visa to study at an independent school.

Applicants must have an unconditional offer, suitable accommodation, enough money to support themselves and pay for their course, and consent from a parent or legal guardian.

Source: Legit.ng