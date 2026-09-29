The US Bureau of African Affairs praised Nigeria's response to recent attacks by Fulani militant groups on September 28, 2026

The US said it would continue working with the Nigerian government to protect Christians living in the Middle Belt region

Washington specifically called on Nigeria to maintain momentum in defending communities in Barkin Ladi

The United States government has praised Nigeria for how it handled recent attacks carried out by Fulani militant groups, while calling on Abuja to keep up efforts to protect communities in the Middle Belt.

The US Bureau of African Affairs made the remarks on September 28, 2026, via its official X account, directing particular attention to the safety of Christians in the region and communities in Barkin Ladi.

US Commends Nigeria's Response to Fulani Militant Attacks, Urges Defence of Barkin Ladi

Source: Getty Images

"The United States commends Nigeria's strong response to the latest attacks from Fulani militant groups. We will continue to work with the Nigerian government to protect Christians in the Middle Belt. We urge Nigeria to continue the momentum and defend the Barkin Ladi communities in particular," the bureau wrote.

US calls for protection of Barkin Ladi communities

The statement signals continued American engagement on security matters in Nigeria's Middle Belt, a region that has faced recurring violence linked to clashes between farming communities and armed herders over several years.

Barkin Ladi, a local government area in Plateau State, has been among the communities most frequently affected by such violence. The US singling out the area by name points to ongoing concern in Washington about the safety of residents there.

The Bureau of African Affairs, which manages US diplomatic relations across the African continent, said the partnership with the Nigerian government on this issue would continue going forward.

Washington's position on middle belt violence

By publicly commending Nigeria's response, the US appeared to encourage Abuja to treat the matter as a priority rather than a localised security issue. The bureau's language around protecting Christians in the Middle Belt also adds a religious dimension to what Nigerian authorities have often described in terms of broader communal conflict.

Nigeria has not formally responded to the US statement as of the time of this report.

Source: Legit.ng