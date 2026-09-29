The Federal Government launched the Skills-to-Jobs Initiative simultaneously across all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria

The programme is backed by $617.7 million in funding from the African Development Bank, Agence Française de Développement, and the Islamic Development Bank

At least 40 per cent of the 300,000 targeted beneficiaries will be female, with the programme aiming to link 80 per cent of trainees to jobs

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Government has launched a major skills development programme aimed at training and connecting 300,000 young Nigerians to jobs in the digital and creative economy.

The Skills-to-Jobs Initiative, described as the country’s largest government-backed digital skills-to-employment project, is being implemented under the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme.

FG Opens Applications for Programme to Train 300,000 Nigerians and Create 240,000 Jobs

Source: UGC

The $617.7 million iDICE programme is jointly financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), with the Bank of Industry (BOI) serving as a co-financier and executing agency.

The initiative was launched simultaneously across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, with six implementing partners selected through a competitive process to deliver the training and connect participants with employment opportunities.

Government targets 240,000 jobs

The programme is targeting an employment linkage rate of at least 80%, meaning at least 240,000 of the 300,000 beneficiaries are expected to secure job opportunities after completing their training.

Participants between the ages of 15 and 35 will be selected from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Training will be delivered through Basic, Intermediate and Advanced tracks, combining online courses with physical learning sessions.

The government has also set inclusion targets for the programme. At least 40% of participants are expected to be female, while 5% will be persons living with disabilities and another 5% will be young people who are not in employment, education or training (NEET).

The implementing partners will screen and select applicants under the supervision of the BOI.

Shettima explains government’s plan

Vice President Kashim Shettima said the initiative was designed to move beyond training young Nigerians to creating a direct pathway into employment.

According to him, the programme aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by equipping young people with skills while helping them access jobs.

“We are not training young Nigerians and leaving them to find their own way. We are building the bridge from skills to employment,” Shettima said.

The BOI Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Olasupo Olusi, described the Skills-to-Jobs component as one of the key drivers of the iDICE programme.

FG Opens Applications for Programme to Train 300,000 Nigerians and Create 240,000 Jobs

Source: UGC

Olusi said the initiative would equip young Nigerians with relevant skills, create employment opportunities and enable them to contribute more productively to the economy.

Eligible Nigerians living in the country can apply for the programme through idice.ng/skills-training-to-jobs.

Source: Legit.ng