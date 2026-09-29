Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

FG Opens Applications for Programme to Train 300,000 Nigerians and Create 240,000 Jobs
Economy

FG Opens Applications for Programme to Train 300,000 Nigerians and Create 240,000 Jobs

by  Victor Enengedi
3 min read
  • The Federal Government launched the Skills-to-Jobs Initiative simultaneously across all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria
  • The programme is backed by $617.7 million in funding from the African Development Bank, Agence Française de Développement, and the Islamic Development Bank
  • At least 40 per cent of the 300,000 targeted beneficiaries will be female, with the programme aiming to link 80 per cent of trainees to jobs

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Government has launched a major skills development programme aimed at training and connecting 300,000 young Nigerians to jobs in the digital and creative economy.

The Skills-to-Jobs Initiative, described as the country’s largest government-backed digital skills-to-employment project, is being implemented under the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme.

300,000 Nigerians to Get Digital Skills, Jobs Under New Federal Government's iDICE Programme
FG Opens Applications for Programme to Train 300,000 Nigerians and Create 240,000 Jobs
Source: UGC

The $617.7 million iDICE programme is jointly financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), with the Bank of Industry (BOI) serving as a co-financier and executing agency.

Read also

FG begins NPRDS training in Oyo, targets 5 million Nigerians out of poverty

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

The initiative was launched simultaneously across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, with six implementing partners selected through a competitive process to deliver the training and connect participants with employment opportunities.

Government targets 240,000 jobs

The programme is targeting an employment linkage rate of at least 80%, meaning at least 240,000 of the 300,000 beneficiaries are expected to secure job opportunities after completing their training.

Participants between the ages of 15 and 35 will be selected from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Training will be delivered through Basic, Intermediate and Advanced tracks, combining online courses with physical learning sessions.

The government has also set inclusion targets for the programme. At least 40% of participants are expected to be female, while 5% will be persons living with disabilities and another 5% will be young people who are not in employment, education or training (NEET).

The implementing partners will screen and select applicants under the supervision of the BOI.

Read also

Legit.ng Becomes Official Media Partner of the Federal Government's 3MTT Programme

Shettima explains government’s plan

Vice President Kashim Shettima said the initiative was designed to move beyond training young Nigerians to creating a direct pathway into employment.

According to him, the programme aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by equipping young people with skills while helping them access jobs.

“We are not training young Nigerians and leaving them to find their own way. We are building the bridge from skills to employment,” Shettima said.

The BOI Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Olasupo Olusi, described the Skills-to-Jobs component as one of the key drivers of the iDICE programme.

300,000 Nigerians to Get Digital Skills, Jobs Under New Federal Government's iDICE Programme
FG Opens Applications for Programme to Train 300,000 Nigerians and Create 240,000 Jobs
Source: UGC

Olusi said the initiative would equip young Nigerians with relevant skills, create employment opportunities and enable them to contribute more productively to the economy.

Eligible Nigerians living in the country can apply for the programme through idice.ng/skills-training-to-jobs.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Enengedi avatar

Victor Enengedi (Business HOD) Victor Enengedi is a trained journalist with over a decade of experience in both print and online media platforms. He holds a degree in History and Diplomatic Studies from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State. An AFP-certified journalist, he functions as the Head of the Business Desk at Legit. He has also worked as Head of Editorial Operations at Nairametrics. He can be reached via victor.enengedi@corp.legit.ng and +2348063274521.

Tags:
Federal Government Of Nigeria
Hot:
Visa free Beautiful quotes Uae Theodore barrett Ballon d or rankings