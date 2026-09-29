Content creator Kamo State and filmmaker Funke Akindele appeared together publicly for the first time amid swirling rift rumours

Akindele had previously missed Kamo State's movie premiere, a move that intensified speculation about trouble between the duo

The pair are now jointly promoting Kamo State's new movie StarLomo, which is currently showing in cinemas nationwide

Content creator Kamo State set the internet ablaze on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, after sharing photos of himself alongside actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele on Instagram.

He wrote in the caption: "MOTHER & SON. Let's get this week started because no better duo in the world."

Kamo State shares pictures of himself with Funke Akindele online. Credit: kamostate/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The post, which pulled in over 10,000 likes within minutes of going up, marked the first public appearance the two have made together following speculation about their relationship.

What sparked the rift rumours

Tension between the two began when Akindele was conspicuously absent from Kamo State's movie premiere, a no-show that many fans and bloggers took as confirmation that things had soured between them.

Although Kamo State had repeatedly insisted there was no beef, the absence kept tongues wagging.

The new photos, shared in connection with the promotion of his film StarLomo, now showing in cinemas across Nigeria, appear to have put those rumours firmly to rest. Akindele herself commented on the post with a string of laughing emojis, and her reaction suggested she was very much in on the fun.

Funke Akindele and Kamo State set to promote the latter's Star Lomo cinema movie. Credit: funkejenifaakindele/kamostate

Source: Instagram

Kamo State's pictures with Funke Akindele amid rumours of rift are below:

Fans react to Funke Akindele, Kamo's reunion

Nigerians on Instagram wasted no time weighing in, with the post racking up over 730 comments.

@_oluwa_kanyinsola wrote:

"User and usee 😂 Omo lafunky ogo agbaye tia 🙌🙌🙌 @funkejenifaakindele God bless you always ❤️"

@holuwathomi_ reacted:

"Haaa bloggers go sell today oo"

@empire_temmy commented:

"What's this 😂😂😂😂 ehn ehn ehn na dream 😂😂 E go just Dey shock them 😂😂 una two sabi this work 😂😂"

@crystalglamour_store shared:

"FA will never bow to any pressure, she's the blueprint. She no need any body validation. she gives her children space to win on their own without wanting to take their shine. Or take all praises for their efforts"

@temitopeh_ said:

"She is about to use kamo again😂😂😂😂 abi is it kamo that want to use her"

Kamo State's mother speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kamo State's mother stepped forward to address growing speculation about her son's relationship with Funke Akindele, setting the record straight during a recent podcast appearance.

Speaking candidly, she recounted how the professional connection between the two began, explaining that someone reached out to Kamo State about a role on Funke Akindele's set.

She described the encounter as a turning point in her son's career.

Source: Legit.ng