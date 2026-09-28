The United States government has released the eligibility requirements for the DV-2026 diversity visa programme, detailing who qualifies to apply

Requirement one focuses on country of birth, but applicants may also claim eligibility through a spouse's or parent's country of origin

Requirement two specifies that applicants must hold a high school qualification or at least two years of relevant work experience within the past five years

The United States (US) government has outlined the two core eligibility requirements that all applicants must satisfy to be considered for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme, offering a potential pathway to permanent residency for nationals of qualifying countries.

The requirements are detailed in the official DV-2026 programme instructions published by the US State Department.

The US gives the eligibility requirements for diversity visa applicants. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies based on country of birth

1. The first requirement centres on the applicant's country of birth. To be eligible, a person must be a native of a country that has historically sent few immigrants to the United States.

However, the rules make provision for applicants who do not directly qualify under this condition. A person may claim their spouse's country of birth instead, provided both partners are named on the selected entry, are both found eligible, and enter the United States together at the same time.

There is also a second alternative. If an applicant was born in a country that does not qualify, but neither of their parents was born or legally resident there at the time of the applicant's birth, they may claim the birth country of either parent, as long as that country is eligible under the DV-2026 programme.

UK: Education, work experience rules

2. The second requirement addresses education and professional background. Every applicant must meet at least one of two criteria: either a high school education or its recognised equivalent, which the State Department defines as the successful completion of a 12-year formal schooling course, or at least two years of work experience gained within the five years immediately preceding the application, in an occupation that meets the programme's qualifying standards.

Both requirements must be met at the time of application, and failure to satisfy either one will render an entry ineligible regardless of the applicant's country of origin.

The DV-2026 programme is designed to diversify the immigrant population entering the United States by prioritising nationals from countries that are traditionally underrepresented in US immigration figures. Prospective applicants are encouraged to consult the full Federal Register instructions to confirm their country's eligibility before applying.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United States announced how citizens of different countries can renew their American visa without any interview.

US: Requirement for visa waiver programme eligibility

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US published the five requirements countries must meet to be considered for the US Visa Waiver Programme. The programme allows citizens of eligible countries to visit for up to 90 days without a visa, provided they receive ESTA approval.

But meeting all five requirements does not guarantee a place in the programme. The US government has the final say, meaning a country can satisfy every listed condition and still be denied access.

Source: Legit.ng