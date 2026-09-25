Australia's Department of Home Affairs published the categories of people eligible to apply for citizenship by conferral in 2026

Applicants must be permanent residents or New Zealand SCV holders at the time of both application and decision

It is noteworthy that successful applicants must intend to live in Australia or maintain a lasting link with the country while abroad

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the groups of people who can apply to become Australian citizens through conferral, a process open to permanent residents who meet a set of specific criteria.

According to the department's official guidance, citizenship by conferral is one of the most common pathways to Australian citizenship and requires applicants to satisfy several conditions before and at the time of the decision on their application.

Australia names two groups eligible for citizenship under special residence rules. Photo credit: Bay Ismoyo, Atstock Productions

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Who qualifies for Australian citizenship by conferral

The department listed the following categories of people eligible to pursue this citizenship route:

1. Permanent residents of Australia.

2. New Zealand citizens holding a Special Category (subclass 444) visa (SCV).

Both groups must hold their respective visa status at two critical points: when they submit their application and when the department reaches a decision on it.

Australian citizenship: Key conditions applicants must meet

Beyond residency status, the department set out additional requirements that applicants must satisfy:

1. Be physically present in Australia at the time the department decides on the application, with limited exceptions.

2. Hold a valid permanent resident status or SCV at both the application and decision stages.

3. Intend to live in Australia or maintain a lasting connection with the country if residing overseas.

The requirement to be in Australia at the point of decision is notable, as it means applicants who travel abroad during the processing period could face complications unless they fall within the specified exceptions.

New Zealand citizens on the SCV are a distinct group recognised under this pathway.

The subclass 444 visa allows New Zealand passport holders to live and work in Australia indefinitely, but it does not automatically confer Australian citizenship, making the conferral process a necessary step for those seeking full citizenship status.

The department advised all prospective applicants to review the full eligibility criteria on its official website before submitting an application, as meeting the basic residency category alone does not guarantee approval.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had published how long foreigners must live in the country before seeking citizenship.

Requirements for Australian citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had listed seven conditions foreigners must satisfy to qualify for citizenship.

Citizenship by conferral is described as one of the most common routes to becoming an Australian citizen.

The requirements apply to adults and, in some cases, children, with varying conditions depending on age and visa type.

Source: Legit.ng