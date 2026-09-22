The US Department of State has updated its nonimmigrant visa interview waiver policy, effective October 1, 2025

The update outlined specific visa categories that qualify for renewal without an in-person interview at a US embassy or consulate

Applicants must meet several conditions to be eligible, including applying within 12 months of their previous visa's expiration date

The United States Department of State has outlined new conditions under which certain nonimmigrant visa applicants can skip the in-person interview requirement when renewing their visas.

According to an official update, the revised policy took effect on October 1, 2025. Under the new rules, most applicants are still required to appear in person at a US embassy or consulate, but a defined group of visa holders may qualify for an interview waiver.

US mentions how foreigners can renew their visa without an interview. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for US interview waiver

Holders of B-1, B-2, or combined B-1/B-2 visas, as well as Border Crossing Card holders, can renew without attending an interview if their previous visa expired no more than 12 months before the new application is submitted. The same window applies to H-2A visa holders seeking renewal. In both cases, the visa must have been issued for its full validity period, and the applicant must be at least 18 years old.

Separately, holders of certain diplomatic and official-type visas are also exempt from the interview requirement. These include visa categories A-1, A-2, C-3, G-1 through G-4, NATO-1 through NATO-6, and TECRO E-1.

Interview waiver: Conditions that must be met

Beyond the visa category and timing requirements, several additional conditions apply. Applicants must submit their renewal in the country where they hold nationality or usually reside. They must also have a clean visa history, meaning no prior refusals, unless any refusal was formally overcome or waived. The State Department further requires that there be no apparent or potential ineligibility at the time of application.

Anyone who does not meet all of these conditions will be required to attend a standard in-person interview as part of the renewal process.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US announced three African countries whose citizens can apply for a E-1 Treaty Visa.

Requirement to qualify for US visa waiver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that the US published the five requirements countries must meet to be considered for the Visa Waiver Programme. The programme allows citizens of qualifying countries to visit the US for up to 90 days without a visa, provided they secure ESTA approval.

But meeting all five conditions does not guarantee entry into the programme, as the final decision remains with the US government. Countries must also meet strict standards on security, passports, border control and visa refusal rates before they can be considered.

Source: Legit.ng