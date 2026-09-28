Lagos has made health insurance compulsory, with the subsidised Ilera Eko plan costing residents ₦15,000 annually

Ilera Eko covers consultations, maternity care, chronic conditions, tests, surgeries and limited hospitalisation

Residents must understand coverage limits, report enrollment barriers and consider broader plans for excluded treatments

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Lagos State Government has reiterated that health insurance is compulsory for all residents, highlighting its subsidised ₦15,000 annual Ilera Eko plan as a way to ease the burden of medical bills on households.

Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said the policy seeks to expand access to healthcare while reducing the financial pressure families face when paying directly for treatment, particularly during emergencies.

Lagos announces N15,000 health insurance for all residents, lists steps to enrol. Credit: LASG

Source: Getty Images

He spoke during an unannounced visit to Shomolu General Hospital, alongside an inspection of the new 150-bed Shomolu Specialist General Hospital under construction, according to a report by Punch.

What residents will pay

Abayomi said an individual pays ₦15,000 annually for the subsidised Ilera Eko package, equivalent to about ₦1,250 monthly.

The amount is an insurance premium paid by enrollees, rather than a cash payment from the government to residents.

According to the commissioner, government subsidies and risk pooling keep the premium relatively low. Without those arrangements, he said, the annual cost would be approximately ₦100,000 per person.

The Lagos State Health Management Agency, operating under the Ministry of Health, administers the schemes.

What does Ilera Eko cover?

The commissioner said the package covers consultations with doctors, antenatal care, childbirth services, treatment for malaria and fever, and management of chronic conditions, including hypertension and diabetes.

Other benefits include laboratory investigations, simple surgeries, specialist consultations and up to 15 days of hospitalisation each year.

For households facing recurring healthcare expenses, the scheme is intended to reduce dependence on direct payments whenever someone falls ill.

Abayomi explained that uninsured residents must pay separately for hospital registration cards, tests, admission, medicines and other services. These expenses, he warned, can put considerable pressure on family finances.

Why coverage limits matter

Despite the benefits, the commissioner cautioned that having insurance does not mean every treatment or medical expense is covered.

Policyholders may still need to pay for services excluded from their chosen package or treatment that exceeds its annual limits.

He therefore urged residents to understand the terms, benefits and restrictions of their policies before seeking medical attention.

Those who require broader protection can consider other insurance packages, while corporate residents can access unsubsidised private plans, he said.

Lagos makes health insurance compulsory for all residents, offer N15,00 yearly cover. Credit: LASG

Source: UGC

Government seeks residents’ feedback

Abayomi said a 2024 executive order domesticating the National Health Insurance Authority Act 2022 made health insurance mandatory in Lagos.

During his visit, he discussed insurance experiences with patients and healthcare workers, encouraging residents to report difficulties and identify barriers preventing enrollment so those concerns could be understood and addressed.

Top Lagos neighbourhoods for cheaper rents

Legit.ng earlier reported that finding affordable accommodation in Lagos has become increasingly difficult, but renters working with limited budgets may still find better options outside the city's most expensive neighbourhoods.

Ikorodu is emerging as one of the areas where tenants can find relatively cheaper accommodation, with current property listings showing self-contained apartments and mini-flats available at prices below what many renters may encounter in more central parts of Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng