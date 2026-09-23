Qatar announced the minimum salary a foreign worker must earn before he can legally bring his wife and children into the country

The salary requirements differ depending on whether the expatriate works in the government, semi-government, or private sector

A housing facility provided by the employer can reduce the minimum salary threshold for private sector workers

Qatar has set out the exact monthly income a foreign resident must earn before he can bring his family into the country.

The Gulf nation released conditions that cover both government and private sector employees, with the figures varying based on employment type and whether housing is included as part of the job package.

Qatar states salary foreigners need to bring one’s wife and children. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN/Stefan Cristian Cioata

Source: Getty Images

Salary requirements for government employees in Qatar

Foreign workers employed in the government or semi-government sector must meet two conditions. First, the expatriate's job title must be a senior profession recognised under an employment contract or confirmed through an official letter from the employer. Second, the worker must either receive family housing from the employer or earn a minimum monthly salary of QAR 10,000 (N3,637,808), as stated in his employment contract.

Private sector employees in Qatar: Salary requirements

Private sector expatriates face a slightly different structure. A worker who does not receive employer-provided housing must earn at least QAR 10,000 (N3,637,808) per month.

However, if the employer provides a family housing facility, the minimum salary threshold drops to QAR 6,000 (N2,182,685).

Across both categories, Qatar also sets conditions for the family members. The expatriate being hosted must hold valid health insurance for the full duration of the stay.

Male children are eligible only if they are aged 25 or below, while female children must be unmarried to qualify under the family sponsorship arrangement.

Qatar names 5 visa-free countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar had confirmed that only citizens of five Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can enter the country without a visa in 2026.

The visa-free arrangement applies to nationals of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, while other travellers must check the applicable visa requirements before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng