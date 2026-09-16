The US government published the conditions countries must satisfy to be considered for its Visa Waiver Program

The programme allows citizens of qualifying nations to travel to the US for up to 90 days without a visa

Meeting all five listed requirements still does not guarantee a country will receive VWP designation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Washington, DC, USA -The United States government has outlined five key requirements that countries must meet before they can be considered for inclusion in its Visa Waiver Program (VWP), which allows eligible citizens to enter the US for tourism or business without obtaining a visa.

Under the programme, nationals of participating countries can travel to the US for stays of up to 90 days without a visa, provided they hold a valid Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) approval before departure.

Meeting every requirement does not guarantee VWP designation. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories/Donald Trump

Source: UGC

This is according to the explanation made by the US Department of State via its website.

What countries must do to qualify

The US government listed the following conditions as part of the criteria for VWP designation:

1. Share enhanced law enforcement and security-related data with the United States.

2. Issue e-passports to their citizens.

3. Maintain a visitor (B) visa refusal rate of less than three per cent, which applies to initial designation.

4. Report lost and stolen passports, both blank and issued, in a timely manner.

5. Uphold high standards in counterterrorism, law enforcement, border control, and document security.

The government noted that these requirements are not exhaustive, and additional conditions may apply depending on individual country assessments.

No automatic entry into the programme

Despite meeting the listed criteria, no country is guaranteed a place in the VWP.

The US government made clear that final designation remains entirely at its discretion. A country that satisfies all objective requirements can still be denied entry into the programme.

For travellers from countries not currently on the VWP list, the standard route remains applying for a visitor (B) visa. Even citizens of VWP-participating countries who prefer to have a visa stamp in their passport are still allowed to apply through the regular visa process rather than using ESTA.

US releases 5 requirements for countries seeking visa waiver access. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

US announces visa rule changes from September 2026

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the US announced sweeping changes to F, J, and I visa categories, replacing the longstanding duration-of-status system with fixed admission periods.

International students will now face a maximum four-year stay, while foreign journalists on I visas will be limited to 240 days.

The new rule is expected to affect thousands of Nigerians who travel to the US annually for university education, exchange programmes, and journalism assignments.

Source: Legit.ng