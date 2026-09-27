Moses Blessing, a Nigerian accounting graduate, celebrated completing her undergraduate degree with a Second Class Upper Division in September 2026

Alongside her studies, Moses ran a perfume brand, worked as a hairstylist, and won the prestigious MTN Foundation Scholarship 2026

Her LinkedIn post reintroducing herself drew warm congratulations from connections impressed by her academic and entrepreneurial achievements

Moses Blessing Nonyemumo, a Nigerian accounting graduate, captured the attention of her LinkedIn community in September 2026 after sharing a heartfelt post celebrating the completion of her undergraduate degree alongside a string of personal milestones achieved during her studies.

Blessing, who graduated with a Second Class Upper Division in BSc Accounting, described the moment as the beginning of a new chapter and used her first-ever LinkedIn post to formally reintroduce herself to the professional world.

Scholarships, Perfume, and a Pair of Scissors

What made her post stand out was not just the degree. Blessing revealed that while juggling the demands of academic life, she had also won the MTN Foundation Scholarship 2026, built a perfume brand from scratch, and worked as a hairstylist throughout her studies.

In her own words, she credited her success to faith and the people around her, writing that "only God saw me through this journey, and He surrounded me with great people." She expressed gratitude to her lecturers, tutors, friends, and family for their roles in making the journey possible.

Reflecting on everything the years of study had taught her, Blessing said she was thankful for "every lesson, every piece of knowledge, every semester, every examination, every fall and every rise." Her tone was one of quiet pride rather than boastfulness, with the graduate acknowledging that she may not have done much in the grand scheme of things but remained "super proud" of how far she had come.

She closed the LinkedIn post by expressing hope that LinkedIn would connect her with meaningful relationships and opportunities to grow and contribute.

LinkedIn Users Celebrate Moses Blessing

The post drew warm responses from her network, with several users stopping to acknowledge her achievements.

Adeyemi Precious said:

"Congratulations and welcome to the streets of LinkedIn."

Precious Esan Ayomide said:

"I wish you the very best as you continue this journey."

Oreoluwa Adeniran said:

"Congratulations Blessing🥳🥳Always proud of youu."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng