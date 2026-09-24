Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration published a list of 16 nationalities that are exempt from paying visa application fees

The exemption covers countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Balkans, including Uganda, Morocco, and Indonesia

Irish immigration authorities published the full details of the fee exemption on the country's official immigration website

Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration has released a list of 16 countries whose citizens do not have to pay visa application fees when seeking entry to Ireland, and it applies in 2026.

The official list covers nationals from regions including Sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa, the Western Balkans, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, making it one of the broader visa fee exemption arrangements currently in place among European Union member states.

Ireland names 16 countries whose citizens are exempt from visa fees. Photo credit: PA Images, Kinga Krzeminska

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16 Countries exempt from Ireland visa fees

According to the Irish immigration authority, the 16 nationalities exempted from visa fees are:

1. Bosnia.

2. Côte d'Ivoire.

3. Ecuador.

4. Indonesia.

5. Jamaica.

6. Kosovo.

7. Kyrgyzstan.

8. Montenegro.

9. Morocco.

10. North Macedonia.

11. Peru.

12. Serbia.

13. Sri Lanka.

14. Tunisia.

15. Uganda.

16. Zambia.

Ireland: What the exemption means for travellers

The fee exemption does not remove the requirement to apply for a visa where one is needed. Citizens from the listed countries who require a visa or preclearance to enter Ireland must still go through the standard application process.

However, they will not be charged the fee that other nationalities are required to pay when submitting their applications.

Ireland's visa fee structure covers a range of application types, including single-entry and multi-entry visas, as well as preclearance applications for certain categories of travellers. The exemption applies specifically to the fee component of those applications for the listed nationalities.

Travellers from the listed countries are advised to check the Irish Immigration website directly to confirm current requirements and whether a visa or preclearance is needed for their specific travel purpose before submitting an application.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ireland had shared the names of 22 countries eligible for visa-free entry for 90 days.

Ireland's visa guidelines for international students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland had issued new visa guidelines for international students.

The guidance came from Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery.

Non-European Economic Area nationals intending to take courses lasting longer than 90 days must apply from their home country or a country where they legally reside.

Source: Legit.ng