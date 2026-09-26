The UK government has outlined five groups of foreign nationals who are not required to demonstrate English language proficiency for a family visa

Among those exempt are applicants over 65 and adults entering the country to receive care from a relative

People living with a physical or mental condition that prevents them from meeting the language requirement are also on the exemption list

The United Kingdom has revealed five specific categories of foreign nationals who are not required to demonstrate English language proficiency when applying for a family visa.

The exemptions, published by the UK government, remove what is often one of the more demanding hurdles in the family visa process for applicants who fall under any of the listed conditions.

UK publishes full list of 5 categories of people exempt from English test for family visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Matthew Horwood/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the English Test Exemption

According to the UK government, the following groups of people are not required to prove their knowledge of English or sit a language test as part of their family visa application:

Children applying for a family visa Adults applying to come to the UK to be cared for by a relative Applicants who have already been in the UK on a family visa for five years and are extending it as a partner or parent Applicants who are over the age of 65 Individuals with a physical or mental condition that prevents them from meeting the English language requirement

What this means for family visa applicants

The English language requirement is a standard part of the UK family visa process for most adult applicants. Those who do not fall under any of the exempt categories are typically expected to demonstrate a level of English ability, either through a recognised qualification or an approved language test, before their visa can be granted.

The five exemptions are designed to account for circumstances where the requirement would be impractical or unreasonable, such as in cases involving elderly applicants, children, or individuals whose health makes sitting a formal test impossible.

For those already living in the UK on a family visa who are seeking to extend as a partner or parent after five years, the exemption acknowledges that a sustained period of residence in an English-speaking country is itself a reasonable indicator of language integration, removing the need for further formal proof at that stage.

UK lists 82 countries eligible for ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that citizens of 82 countries and territories are eligible to apply for the UK’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) when travelling to Britain.

Mauritius and Seychelles are the only African countries on the list, while citizens of most other African countries are required to obtain a visa before travelling to the UK.

Source: Legit.ng