The US government outlined categories of travellers from Visa Waiver Program countries who are no longer eligible to use the programme

Travellers who visited certain countries, including three in Africa, on or after March 1, 2011, may now need a full visa to enter the US

The rule stems from the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015, which is still in force in 2026

Citizens of Visa Waiver Program (VWP) countries who have travelled to three African nations may no longer qualify to enter the United States without a visa, according to guidance published by the US Department of State.

Under the Visa Waiver Program, eligible nationals from participating countries can visit the US for tourism or business for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa, provided they hold a valid Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) approval.

US lists three African countries that can affect Visa Waiver Program eligibility. Photo credit: Alex Wong

Source: Getty Images

However, that eligibility can be lost based on past travel history.

African countries that trigger US VWP disqualification

The Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015 removes VWP eligibility from nationals of participating countries who have been present in certain countries on or after March 1, 2011.

Three of the listed countries are in Africa:

1. Libya.

2. Somalia.

3. Sudan.

Travellers who visited any of these three countries after the stated date are required to apply for a standard visitor (B) visa at a US embassy or consulate before travelling to the United States.

They can no longer use the faster ESTA route available to VWP nationals.

US VWP: Exceptions and what travellers can do

The law provides limited exceptions for travel carried out for diplomatic or military purposes in the service of a VWP country. Outside of those narrow circumstances, the disqualification applies regardless of the reason for the visit to the listed African nations.

Travellers who believe they may be affected are advised to check their eligibility before applying for ESTA. Those who no longer qualify under the VWP can still visit the US by applying for a B-category visitor visa.

The State Department notes that travellers who prefer a visa even when they are VWP-eligible are also free to apply through that route.

The five other countries on the full VWP disqualification list, which include Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Syria, and Yemen, are outside Africa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had listed two categories of people who can apply for American citizenship without paying the fee.

8 countries whose visitors could lose VWP eligibility

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had published eight countries whose visitors could lose their Visa Waiver Program (VWP) eligibility.

Under the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015, any citizen or national of a VWP-participating country who has travelled to or been present in any of the listed countries on or after March 1, 2011, is no longer eligible to use the programme.

Such travellers must apply for a standard visitor (B) visa before entering the United States.

Source: Legit.ng