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UK Announces Lists of 45 Countries Whose Citizens Need Visa Even For Landside Transit
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UK Announces Lists of 45 Countries Whose Citizens Need Visa Even For Landside Transit

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • The UK government has published an official list of countries whose nationals require a visa to enter or transit the UK landside, affecting dozens of nations
  • Several African countries appear on the list, including Morocco, Zambia, and others, meaning their citizens cannot transit UK airports without a visa
  • The full list covers 45 countries and territories across Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Europe

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The United Kingdom government has released an official list of 45 countries and territories whose citizens must obtain a visa before they can enter or even transit the UK landside, a requirement that catches many travellers off guard.

The list, published by the UK government on its official website, covers nationals from regions spanning Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Americas. Landside transit refers to passing through a UK port of entry in a way that requires clearing immigration, as opposed to airside transit, which allows passengers to remain in the international area of an airport without going through UK border control.

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The UK names countries who needs visa even for landside transit for their citizens
UK mentions the countries whose citizens need visa for landside transit. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

Countries on UK landside transit visa list

A significant number of African nations appear on the list. All 45 countries are below:

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  1. Armenia
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Benin
  4. Bhutan
  5. Bolivia
  6. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  7. Burkina Faso
  8. Cambodia
  9. Cape Verde
  10. Central African Republic
  11. Chad
  12. Comoros
  13. Cuba
  14. Djibouti
  15. Dominican Republic
  16. Ecuador
  17. Equatorial Guinea
  18. Fiji
  19. Gabon
  20. Haiti
  21. Indonesia
  22. Kazakhstan
  23. Korea (Democratic People’s Republic of)
  24. Kyrgyzstan
  25. Laos
  26. Madagascar
  27. Mali
  28. Mauritania
  29. Montenegro
  30. Morocco
  31. Mozambique
  32. Niger
  33. Philippines
  34. Sao Tome e Principe
  35. Surinam
  36. Taiwan [4]
  37. Tajikistan
  38. Thailand
  39. Togo
  40. Tunisia
  41. Turkmenistan
  42. Ukraine
  43. Uzbekistan
  44. Venezuela (biometric)
  45. Zambia

UK: What the requirement means for travellers

For citizens of the listed countries, this means that even a connecting journey routed through a UK airport that requires passing through immigration will demand advance visa arrangements. Travellers who fail to secure the appropriate documentation risk being denied boarding by their airline, as carriers are legally obligated to verify visa status before allowing passengers to fly to the UK.

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The requirement applies regardless of the traveller's final destination. A passenger from Zambia, for instance, connecting through London on their way to another country would still need a UK transit visa if their journey involves clearing immigration at any point.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced the countries whose citizens can apply for a Youth Mobility Visa under the age of 35.

Germany: African countries needing transit visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany announced its airport transit visa rules and the nine African countries whose citizens must get a Category A visa before stopping over at a German airport. The list includes Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia and six other nations.

Even travellers who qualify for transit without a visa may need one if their journey requires them to enter the Schengen area. And only five German airports have designated transit areas, with time limits applying at some of them.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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