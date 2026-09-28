The UK government has published an updated visa requirements document for international carriers, naming countries whose nationals need a visa to enter or transit

Nine West African nations appear on the UK's transit visa list, covering a significant portion of the region's population

The document also outlines new rules around digital eVisas, which carriers can now verify through official online systems

The United Kingdom has officially published a list of West African countries whose citizens must obtain a visa before transiting through any British airport, with nine nations from the region named in the guidance.

The document, released by the federal government as guidance for international carriers, outlines which nationalities require a visa to enter or transit the UK.

The UK mentions the West African countries whose citizens must get an airport transit visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

West African countries on UK transit visa list

Among the countries listed, below is the list of West African countries:

Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire) Liberia Nigeria Senegal Sierra Leone

Citizens of the nine West African countries named in the document are required to hold a valid UK visa even if they are simply passing through a British airport and not entering the country.

The countries affected represent a substantial portion of West Africa's population. Nigeria alone is home to over 200 million people, while Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, and Senegal are also among the region's most populous and well-travelled nations.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced five categories of people in Armed forces who are exempt from the country's immigration control.

UK: Countries eligible for airport transit visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK’s 2026 airport transit visa rules and the 73 countries and territories whose citizens are covered. The list includes Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa.

Even travellers who do not plan to enter the UK may need a visa to pass through a British airport. Those who fail to check the rules could be denied boarding.

Source: Legit.ng