Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined what happens to travellers whose visas are refused or cancelled on character grounds

The consequences range from immigration detention and removal to restrictions that could affect an applicant's entire family

Affected individuals retain the right to challenge a cancellation decision through an independent tribunal or the Australian court system

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published a detailed breakdown of what visa applicants and holders can expect if their visa is refused or cancelled.

The department lists four key consequences that could have serious long-term effects on those affected.

Australia Publishes 4 Consequences of Visa Refusal or Cancellation for Applicants

Source: Getty Images

Detention, removal and re-entry bans

1. The first and most immediate consequence concerns physical presence in Australia. Anyone whose visa is cancelled or refused on character grounds may be left without a valid visa and given only a short window to leave the country. Remaining in Australia beyond that point could result in immigration detention and forced removal.

2. The second consequence is a possible re-entry ban. A person whose visa has been cancelled may find themselves barred from returning to Australia, with only limited circumstances under which a new visa could be granted.

3. Third, there are restrictions on future visa applications. Even while still in Australia, a person with a refusal or cancellation on their record may be limited in the types of visas they are eligible to apply for.

4. The fourth consequence is perhaps the most far-reaching. The department has the power to cancel the visas of family members, children, or any other individuals whose visas were connected to the cancelled visa. This means an entire family unit could be affected by a single decision made against one person.

How to Appeal a Visa Cancellation in Australia

Individuals who disagree with a cancellation or refusal decision are not without recourse. The Department of Home Affairs states that it notifies applicants in writing, setting out the reasons for the decision and whether a review is available.

The independent Administrative Review Tribunal handles merit-based reviews of departmental decisions, including those involving visa cancellations. Where an applicant believes the decision involved a legal error rather than a matter of judgement, they may pursue judicial review through the Australian court system.

One important limitation applies: decisions made personally by the Minister cannot be appealed through the tribunal. In such cases, judicial review remains the only available avenue.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng