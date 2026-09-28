The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) began registering support groups ahead of the 2027 election, triggering pushback from key allied movements

The OK Movement's Director-General rejected the exercise outright, saying the movement would not surrender its structure to the NDC

The Kwankwasiyya spokesman called for understanding, pointing to APC support groups that operate independently without registering with the ruling party

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A decision by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to begin registering support groups ahead of the 2027 elections has opened a fresh rift between the party and some of the movements backing its presidential ticket.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, September 28, 2026, the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement and the Kwankwasiyya group both registered their disagreements in separate interviews, signalling tension within the alliance supporting the Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket.

NDC’s support-group registration plan ignites disagreement with the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement and Kwankwasiyya group ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The NDC's National Publicity Secretary, Director Osa, had announced that the registration exercise was free and warned state chapters against collecting fees.

Osa stated that all registrations must go through the Directorate of Support Groups at the party's national headquarters in Abuja, and that no state officer was authorised to handle the process. He added that violations would attract disciplinary action under the party's constitution.

OK Movement rejects registration

John Ughulu, Director-General of the OK Movement, dismissed the exercise entirely. He said the movement is an independent political organisation and would not hand over its structure to the NDC. Ughulu argued that neither the Nigerian constitution nor the NDC's own constitution, as presented to the movement, gave the party authority over an independent group's internal affairs.

"The OK Movement therefore makes it clear that we will not accept any attempt by any individual or group to undermine, appropriate, dissolve or otherwise interfere with the legitimate structure and leadership of the movement," Ughulu said.

"We will resist every form of intimidation, coercion or attempt to undermine its legitimate organisational structure."

Kwankwasiyya calls for middle ground

The Kwankwasiyya spokesman, Habibu Muhammed, took a softer tone, describing the disagreements as a by-product of the NDC's early evolution as a party rather than a fundamental conflict. He urged the leadership to create space for support groups to operate freely, pointing to how APC-aligned groups such as the City Boy Movement function independently without being required to register with the ruling party.

"The truth is that the NDC is evolving and they are trying to do things differently. That is why there are some forms of misunderstanding here and there. But I believe that at the end of the day, everybody will be on the same page," Muhammed said.

He noted that many members of these groups belong to other parties but have chosen to work for the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket, making heavy-handed registration requirements counterproductive.

Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, urges supporters to focus on Peter Obi’s 2027 presidential campaign. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, urged all parties to drop the argument and concentrate on the 2027 election. "Look, we need to do away with all these unnecessary arguments and focus on the main goal, which is to ensure that Peter Obi wins the 2027 election," he said.

Peter Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, after leaving the African Democratic Congress (ADC) earlier that month.

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Source: Legit.ng