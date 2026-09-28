MC Fish's new partner, Gbemi, posted an open letter on Instagram, targeting his ex-wife, actress Anita Joseph

Gbemi accused Anita Joseph of using MC Fish's fan base and called out her recent celebration post

The letter, described as 'approved by Fish Management,' sparked heated reactions from social media users

MC Fish's new partner, Gbemi, stirred up a storm on Instagram on Monday, September 28, 2026, after she published what she described as an open letter with a subtle shade at her man's former wife, actress Anita Joseph.

The post, captioned "An Open Letter... Approved by Fish Management" and shared on her handle, came just days after Anita Joseph reportedly shared a celebratory post about her 'Odogwu '.

MC Fish’s new partner makes bold claim about debt he incurred in his past marriage. Credit: gbemiso/realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

"You are using someone else's fan base, someone you don't even like," she said. Gbemi also took aim at what she called Anita's "audio money," telling her to move on and enjoy it in peace.

"My husband is still paying debts he incurred while trying to satisfy your status. Leave him alone and enjoy your audio money," Gbemi wrote in part.

Gbemi also pointed out that Anita had posted beneath MC Fish's photoshoot to "show levels" alongside her wedding ring update, implying it was a calculated move.

She further stated that her earlier post referencing "an old woman" was made out of a sense of loyalty and love, and that she had since chosen to step back and "leave the fight for the lord."

She closed the letter on a dramatic note, writing: "You know what, there's no point responding since no one would believe me. I AM DONE."

Reactions trail MC Fish's new partner's open letter to Anita Joseph. Credit: anitajoseph

Source: Instagram

See Gbemi's open letter that sparked the debate below:

Reactions to MC Fish's partner's open letter

Social media users were quick to weigh in, and opinions were divided on Instagram:

@ihemenancy wrote:

"Allow the man to fight his battles 😂 my sister comot for that road ooo, your healing go long oo…."

@abigail_aidela_ commented:

"The Fish guy always knows desperate women and he goes for them."

@ariesstarstruck said:

"Rosey meurer do pass this one oo"

@mercymine017 reacted:

"And you're his spokesperson 🙄🙄 Okay o."

@omeghie__ wrote:

"Why don't she allow the man fight his EX? why is she involving herself? dis woman nor really wise o Manager kpajawiri"

@qween_ofuray stated:

"One thing I will never do is come out publicly to fight for a man!"

Anita Joseph under fire for defending May Edochie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Anita Joseph faced backlash after congratulating May Edochie on the launch of her cosmetics line, Qm Beauty Cosmetics, on Amazon.

A troll mocked her for “making noise” over what they considered a minor achievement, prompting Anita Joseph to clap back with a fiery response.

Her defence of May Edochie quickly drew praise from fans, who applauded her loyalty and unwavering support.

Source: Legit.ng